LATE TUESDAY
■ MARSHALL 38, E. FIELDS 31: MARSHALL — The first and third quarters proved to be the difference for Marshall in a 38-31 win over Elysian Fields.
The Lady Mavs led 10-5 after one quarter, and then outscored the Lady Yellowjackets 9-5 in the third.
Adrian Pacheco had 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Elysian Fields in the loss. Christen Smith finished with seven points, six rebounds and three steals, Carly Barras four points, Becky Ray three points, Sha’Mya Glenn and Amanda Gardner two points apiece, Kayaria Harrison one point and Gardner three rebounds.
■ MINEOLA 42, HALLSVILLE 30: MINEOLA — The Mineola Lady Yellowjackets used a 17-4 run after halftime to build a big lead and held on for a 42-30 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Mineola held a slim 18-15 halftime lead.
Olivia Simmons had eight points and seven rebounds, Baylie Perkins six points and seven rebounds and Catherine Warford six points in the loss for Hallsville (1-1).
The Ladycats will visit Bullard next Tuesday.
■ JEFFERSON 59, QUEEN CITY 18: QUEEN CITY — Tierrani Johnson poured in 19 points and collected eight rebounds, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs bolted out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter en route to a 59-18 win over Queen City.
Mackenzie Jordan added nine points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 28-8 at halftime in their season opener. Jaden Carter added nine points and six rebounds, and Nia Garrett finished with six points, five assists and five steals.
The Lady Bulldogs will compete in the New Diana Tournament this weekend, opening at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday against Hawkins.
