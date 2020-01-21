LATE TUESDAY
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-5A
LUFKIN 64, HALLSVILLE 45: LUFKIN — Lufkin used a difference-making second quarter to notch a 64-45 win over Hallsville on Tuesday night.
Benjamin Samples scored 24 points in the loss for Hallsville, which was outscored 26-14 in the second frame to find itself in a 35-19 hole at the half.
Taven Jackel added seven points for the Bobcats. Jai Locario finished with five, Ryan Pondant four, Tanner Benson three and David Ruff two.
DISTRICT 16-3A
WHITE OAK 59, WINONA 53: WINONA — Brian Williams drilled six triples, scored 26 points and pulled down six rebounds, leading the White Oak Roughnecks to a 59-53 win over Winona.
Carson Bower and Adrian Mumphrey added 10 points apiece for White Oak, which trailed 17-13 after one quarter but led 30-23 at halftime. Winona recaptured the lead heading into the fourth (45-43), but the Roughnecks outscored the Wildcats 16-8 in the final eight minutes.
Gunner Solis had six points, Landon Anderson and Gavin Bzdil three apiece and Dustin Covington one for the Roughnecks.
WEST RUSK 62, GLADEWATER 55: NEW LONDON — Talon Winings ripped the nets for 33 points, Gavin Smith joined him in double figures with 12 points and West Rusk notched a 62-55 win over Gladewater.
Myles Foster finished with seven points for the Raiders. Jamal Ford and Jimmie Harper had four apiece, and Jaxon Farquhar added two. Smith collected eight rebounds, Harper and Foster six apiece and Winings four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Ford came away with five steals.
SABINE 59, HARMONY 41: HARMONY — The Sabine Cardinals pulled away in the second half to earn a 59-41 win over Harmony.
Logan Baker hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the loss for Harmony. Evan Patterson added 12 points, Jax Wilburn five, Carson Helpenstill three and Sam Ross and Gage Goddard two apiece.
Sabine outscored the Eagles 33-21 in the second half.
DISTRICT 16-2A
UNION GROVE 55, HAWKINS 33: UNION GROVE — Carson Daniels finished with 20 points, and the Union Grove Lions used a big second quarter to earn a 55-33 win over Hawkins.
Kole Burns and Cooper Vestal had eight points apiece for Union Grove, which outscored the Hawks 24-1 in the second quarter. Gannon Smith added six points, Elijah Baker four, Aubrey Woodard two and Cannon Cowan one.
Zach Conde had 12 points to lead the way for Hawkins.
DISTRICT 15-2A
MCLEOD 72, LINDEN-KILDARE 47: MCLEOD — Keldyn Schubert and Trevor Deel both recorded double-doubles for McLeod, and the Longhorns moved to 24-2 overall and 5-0 in district play with a 72-47 win over Linden-Kildare.
Schubert finished with 27 points, 13 assists and five rebounds, and Deel added 17 points and 12 boards. Casey Smith chipped in with 14 points, four assists and five rebounds.
Red Tyson paced Linden-Kildare with 14 points.
DISTRICT 21-2A
MOUNT ENTERPRISE 64, ALTO 57: MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Mount Enterprise trailed at the half, but rallied for a 64-47 victory over Alto.
Skyler Atkins had 20 points, Keithen Jenkins 12 and Kurrin Sai Jackson 10 in the loss for Alto, which was outscored 44-24 in the second half.
Jay Pope added nine for the Yellowjackets, with Jerrion Skinner, Jackson Duplichain and Landon Cook adding two each.
PRIVATE
ST. MARY’S 59, FULL ARMOR 38: HENDERSON — Dominic Tucker filled the stat sheet for St. Mary’s in a 59-38 win over Full Armor.
Tucker scored 44 points and added six rebounds, eight steals, a blocked shot and two assists.
LATE MONDAY
HEAT 77, KING’S 44: John Sawyer led the way with 19 points, Elijah Grimes and Ben Hill combined for 28 and the Longview HEAT rolled to a 77-44 win over King’s Academy.
Sawyer added two rebounds, three assists and two steals for the HEAT. Grimes finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals, Hill 13 points, five rebounds and two steals, Braden McMullin six points, five rebounds and two steals, Oakley Vallery six points, two rebounds, two assists and five steals, Brentton Jenkins five points, two rebounds and two steals, Joey Stipp five points, Luke Starrett four points, six rebounds, Nick O’Connell two points and Dade Goforth five rebounds.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-5A
LUFKIN 45, HALLSVILLE 30: LUFKIN — The Lufkin Lady Panthers notched a 45-30 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Kelci Wilson finished with 10 points in the loss for Hallsville. Catherine Warford added six, Mallory Pyle and Abbi Fischer four apiece and Abby Dunagan three.
DISTRICT 15-3A
ELYSIAN FIELDS 46, HUGHES SPRINGS 23: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Nine Lady Yellowjackets got into the scoring act, led by Amanda Gardner’s 15 points, and Elysian Fields notched a 46-23 win over Hughes Springs.
Gardner added seven steals, three assists and two rebounds for Elysian Fields. Keyaria Harrison added two points, three rebounds and two assists, Christen Smith seven points, six rebounds and five steals, Becky Ray one point and two rebounds, Carly Barras three points, two rebounds and six steals, Sha’Mya Glenn eight points and seven rebounds, Madison Edwards two points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals, Karli Spain two points, Adrian Pacheco six points, five rebounds and two steals and Asia Neff two rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-2A
HARLETON 60, CARLISLE 29: HARLETON — The Harleton Wildcats moved to 6-1 win district play with a 60-29 win over Carlisle.
Katelynn Smith paced Harleton with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Haylea Murray added 10 points and nine rebounds, Tyler Mobley nine points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals, Remington Stinebaugh two points and four rebounds, Paiton Little two points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals, Meredith Sellers four points and three rebounds, Katie Holiday six points, six rebounds and two steals, Katherine George six points and four rebounds, Lauren Garrett nine points, four rebounds and two assists and Ashanti Johnson four points and three steals.
