BOYS
HENDERSON 83, MARSHALL 69: Marshall’s boys basketball team remains in search of its first win of the year after falling to Henderson in an 83-69 final Tuesday night.
Jayson Tuck led the Mavericks in scoring with 36 points. He also had five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Jack Mottershaw scored 13 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double. He also had two assists and three blocks. Tre Spencer dropped in nine points, pulled down three rebounds. Kenny Calloway scored si points, had five rebounds, one steal and one assist. Carlos Hill finished with three points, seven rebounds and two assists while Blake Butler came away with two points, six rebounds and 15 assists.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Saturday when they travel to Tatum to take on the Eagles.
ATLANTA 64, HALLSVILLE 55: HALLSVILLE — Daimion Collins tossed in 32 points to lead the way for Atlanta as the Rabbits held on for a 64-55 win over Hallsville.
Atlanta led 50-30 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats outscored the Rabbits 25-14 in the final eight minutes.
Benjamin Samples paced Hallsville with 23 points. Tanner Benson added 10.
GIRLS
HALLSVILLE 51, KILGORE 44: HALLSVILLE — Catherine Warford led a balanced Ladycat attack with 14 points, and Hallsville held off a late charge by Kilgore to earn a 51-44 victory on Tuesday.
Mallory Pyle finished with 11 points, and Baylie Perkins added 10 for Hallsville, which led 23-2 after one quarter and 28-13 at halftime. Faith Baliraine had six points, Olivia Simmons four points and Abbi Fischer and Aubrey Marjason three points apiece. Pyle also recorded seven assists and five steals, and Fischer dished out six assists.
Kilgore, which outscored Hallsville 19-11 in the fourth quarter, was paced by Miah Thomas with 23 points — 15 coming in the fourth quarter. Thomas also added three steals and 14 rebounds.
AT Anderson scored seven points to go along with three blocks and 12 rebounds, and Skye Cotton had 10 rebounds and five points.
S. HILL 50, WASKOM 47: WASKOM — Spring Hill built a 12-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 50-47 win over Waskom on Tuesday.
Zailey McGee led the way for the Lady Panthers with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. The Lady Panthers led 20-8 after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime.
Peyton Borens added nine points, three rebounds and five assists for Spring Hill. Erin Gregson had five points, Kenzie Gee five points and five assists, Laila Thompson four points and 10 rebounds, Abby Caron four points and eight rebounds, Rachel Petree four points, Janie Bradshaw two points, three assists and two blocks and Carolann Bowles one point.