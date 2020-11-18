BOYS
HALLSVILLE 77, ATLANTA 42: HALLSVILLE — Ben Samples scored 28 points, Anthon McDermott (17) joined him in double figures and Hallsville rolled to a 77-42 win over Atlanta.
Tanner Benson had seven points, Luke Cheatham and Taylor Sheffield scored five apiece, Jake Hall, Zachar Florence and David Ruff four apiece and Trenton Smith three for the Bobcats, who led 17-8 after one quarter and 35-22 at halftime.
GIRLS
WHITE OAK 40, JEFFERSON 37: WHITE OAK — Renee Cook knocked down eight of 11 free throw attempts and finished with 26 points, leading the White Oak Ladynecks to a 40-37 win over Jefferson.
Anna Iske added four points, and Alysa Hall, Lexi Palmer, Payton Palmer and Whitni Rayson all had two points.
JaKayla Rusk and Da’Navia Thomas scored 11 points apiece, and Tierrani Johnson added nine in the loss for Jefferson.
HARLETON 43, COMO-PICKTON 38: HARLETON — Paiton Little scored 25 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Harleton rallied for a 43-38 win over Como-Pickton.
Meredith Sellers added 11 points and six rebounds for Harleton, which trailed 11-10 after one quarter. The contest was tied at 23 apiece at the half, and Harleton outscored the visitors 12-5 in the third.
Ashanti Johnson finished with two points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Amber Hitt had a point, five rebounds and three steals.
U. GROVE 55, E. FIELDS 27: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston and Carleigh Judd combined to score 40 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions earned a 55-27 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Alston scored 23 points, Judd 17, Gracie Winn nine, Macey Roberts four and Makena Littlejohn two.
Union Grove led 11-2 after one quarter and 24-6 at halftime.