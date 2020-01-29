LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ WASKOM 39, ORE CITY 28: ORE CITY — The Waskom Lady Wildcats used two big middle quarters to take control of things in a 39-28 win over Ore City.
Waskom broke a 4-4 deadlock after one quarter to outscore the Lady Rebels 22-10 in the second and third periods.
Abby Ervin had 10 points and eight rebounds in the loss for Ore City. Toni Gabaldon finished with seven points, Tori Cummins five points and Ryleigh Larkins four steals.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 53, JEFFERSON 47: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Led by Christen Smith’s 19 point, 11-rebound double-double, Elysian Fields rallied for a 53-47 win over Jefferson.
Smith also came away with seven steals for Elysian Fields, which trailed 15-8 after one quarter but led 27-22 at halftime. Adrian Pacheco added nine points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and Madison Edwards finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals for EF. Keyaria Harrison had eight points and four rebounds, Amanda Gardner six points, five rebounds and three steals and Carly Barras two points and four rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HARLETON 54, OVERTON 38: HARLETON — Katelynn Smith tossed in 17 points, Tyler Mobley added 11 for the Lady Wildcats and Harleton earned a 54-38 win against Overton.
Smith also recorded four rebounds, six assists and two steals,and Mobley came away with three rebounds, six assists and three steals. Remington Steinbaugh finished with nine points and two rebounds, Paiton Little four points and two rebounds, Haylea Murray six points and three rebounds, Meredith Sellers three points, three rebounds and two steals and Lauren Garrett four points, five rebounds and two steals.
Harleton visits Big Sandy on Friday.
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ WHITEHOUSE 46, HALLSVILLE 31: WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Wildcats built a seven-point lead after one quarter, and then blanked the Bobcats in the second en route to a 46-31 win.
Tanner Benson had 11 points and Benjamin Samples 10 for Hallsville, which fell to 4-4 in league play with the loss. Ryan Pondant added six points, and David Ruff and Jai Locario had two apiece.
The Bobcats will host Pine Tree on Friday.
