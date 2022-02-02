BOYS
Longview 47, Marshall 34: Marshall’s boys basketball team was unable to come away with a win Tuesday night when it fell at home to the Longview Lobos in a 47-34 final. Marshall is now 1-8 against district opponents while Longview is 4-5.
The Mavericks were led by Jacorey Smith with 14 points. Domar Roberson was next in line with 10 points while Kenneth Calloway dropped in six.
Jalen Hale led the Lobos with 15 points while Drew Ward was right behind him with 14. Gordan Kingston scored nine and Issiah Johnson scored six.
Marshall will return to action Friday when it travels to take on Mount Pleasant. Longview will be home against Pine Tree.
HALLSVILLE 67, P. TREE 52: Luke Cheatham scored 24 points, Anthon McDermott added 16 for the Bobcats and Hallsville earned a 67-52 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
Taylor Sheffield and DQ Harrison scored eight apiece, Jake Hall six and Kamron Gaut five for Hallsville.
Daryus Gray scored 22 points in the loss for the Pirates. Dealyn Evans added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Amare Gary finished with six points.
TATUM 75, JEFFERSON 52: JEFFERSON — The Tatum Eagles remained unbeaten in district play with a 75-52 win over Jefferson.
Kendric Malone had 21 points, and Jayden Boyd finished with 17 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Tatum. Drake Walton added 10 points, Ty Bridges and Aidan Anthony nine apiece, Kendall Williams seven and Jordan Chambers two.
Jakardan Davidson (12 points, 10 rebounds) and C.J. Bowman (15 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles in the loss for Jefferson (18-9, 8-2).
Parker Grubbs scored eight points for the Bulldogs. K.J. Ross had six, Dylan Washington five, E.J. Burns four and Jace Miles two.
HARLETON 46, E. FIELDS 40: HARLETON — Taber Childs scored 12 points, Braden Hopkins added 10 for the Wildcats and Harleton moved to 13-13 on the year with a 46-40 win over Elysian Fields.
Dylon Dunagan and Carson Brown chipped in with six points apiece for the Wildcats.
GIRLS
HALLSVILLE 58, P. TREE 51: HALLSVILLE — Pine Tree stormed back with a huge fourth quarter to tie things and force overtime, but Aubrey Marjason settled things in the extra period as Hallsville notched a 58-51 win.
Marjason scored 10 of Hallsville’s 12 points in the extra frame, eight from the free throw line, and finished with 23 points. Eristia Owens and Catherine Warford had 11 points apiece, McKenzie Reese and Faith Baliraine five each and Rylie Manshack three.
TATUM 42, JEFFERSON 32: TATUM — Aundrea Bradley scored 15 points, Kerrigan Biggs pulled down 14 rebounds and the Tatum Lady Eagles stayed perfect (12-0) in district play with a 42-32 win over Jefferson.
Bradley added three rebounds, two steals and three assists, and Biggs finished with eight points and three assists as Tatum moved to 20-6 on the season.
Trinity Edwards finished with eight points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists for Tatum. Jade Moore-Simon had seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and six blocks, Emma Wiley two points, three rebounds and four assists and Katelyn Jacobs two points and two rebounds.