GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 62, P. TREE 19: HALLSVILLE — Mallory Pyle paced Hallsville with 20 points, and the Ladycats improved to 4-0 in district play (9-6 overall) with a 62-19 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Baylie Perkins added 11 for Hallsville, which outscored the Lady Pirates 19-0 in the third to put things away.
Abbi Fischer scored eight points, Faith Baliraine and Catherine Warford six apiece, Laikyn Smith five and Alyssa Foster, Aubrey Marjason and Makayla Menchue two each. Smith also had seven rebounds and four assists, and Marjason pulled down seven rebounds.
Emari Fluellen scored seven in the loss for Pine Tree.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 41, HARLETON 34: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Madison Edwards and Christen Smith scored 16 points apiece to lead the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets past Harleton, 41-34.
Kyleigh Griffin had four points and Asia Neff three for Elysian Fields.
TATUM 51, JEFFERSON 31: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter, stretched it to 19 at the half and won by 20, 51-31, against Jefferson on Tuesday.
Kayla Jones paced Tatum (6-3, 4-1) with 16 points, six rebounds, seven steals, two assists and two blocks. Emma Wiley added 14 points, three rebounds and five steals, Trinity Edwards nine points, eight rebounds, six steals and seven assists, Summer Dancy-Vasquez five points, five rebounds, six steals and five assists, Jade Moore-Simon four points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Kerrigan Biggs three points, six rebounds and two steals.
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 69, JEFFERSON 58: Jayden Boyd and Kendric Malone combined for 37 points, and No. 10 ranked Tatum handed No. 20 Jefferson a 69-58 setback on Tuesday.
Boyd went double-double for the night, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Malone added 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, Ty Bridges nine points, Decartiyay Allison and Dalone Fuller six apiece, Trey Fite and Markendrick Beall four each and Kendall Williams three.
Christian Shepard had 17 and Josh Thomas 16 in the loss for Tatum.