LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 56, WASKOM 22: TATUM — Essence Allen and Kayla Jones both recorded double-doubles for Tatum, and the Lady Eagles used a big second quarter to take control in a 56-22 win over Waskom.
Allen led the way with 29 points, 16 rebounds and four steals for the Lady Eagles (10-9, 5-1), who outscored Waskom 16-4 in the second to build a 27-8 halftime lead.
Jones finished with 12 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Trinity Edwards chipped in with eight points, six rebounds, nine steals and three assists, JaKhia Thomas two points, four rebounds and four assists, RaDanzel Jones two points and two rebounds, Kerrigan Biggs five rebounds, two steals and two assists, Summer Dancy-Vasquez two points, three rebounds, five steals and three assists, TaKayla Bradley five rebounds, Emma Wiley one point and Aaliyah Smith and Aaliyah Centers one rebound and one assist apiece.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 46, NEW DIANA 28: DIANA — Elysian Fields stayed just in front for the first three quarters and put things away in the fourth with a 12-5 run en route to a 46-28 win over New Diana.
Katherine Yount had eight points, and Asia Newsome and Zoey Leach finished with five apiece in the loss for New Diana.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 46, JEFFERSON 44: HUGHES SPRINGS — Briana Young tossed in 19 points, Rylie Tenbrook added 13 for the Lady Mustangs and Hughes Springs rallied for a 46-44 win over Jefferson.
Sanariya Davis finished with six points for Hughes Springs, which fell behind 18-7 after one quarter and led 31-22 at the half. Sam Waller and Kylie McMillion added three points apiece, and Adriana Kennedy scored two.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ UNION GROVE 49, HARLETON 48: HARLETON — A 19-5 run in the third quarter proved to be the difference for Union Grove in a 49-48 win over Harleton.
Katelynn Smith had 20 points, two rebounds and two assists for Harleotn, which led 29-22 at the half. Tyler Mobley added nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, Paiton Little five points, five rebounds and three assists, Ashanti Johnson four points, four rebounds and three steals and Katie Holiday three points and four rebounds.
BOYS
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 106, WASKOM 25: TATUM — Eleven Eagles got into the scoring column — six hitting for double figures — and Tatum rolled to a 106-25 win over Waskom.
Kendric Malone scored 16 points, Trey Fite, Haden Crowley and Ty Bridges 12 apiece and Jayden Boyd and Decartiyay Allison 11 for the Eagles. Drake Walton added nine, Markendrick Beall eight, Dalone Fuller seven, Kendall Williams five and Bryan Hawkins eight.
Fite added 15 rebounds, Beall eight, Boyd six and Allison five, and Williams handed out four assists.
■ JEFFERSON 60, HUGHES SPRINGS 28: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Jefferson Bulldogs opened up a 26-10 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 60-28 win over Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
Hughes Springs was led by Trayvon Kennedy and Chase Brown with nine points apiece in the losing effort. Devin Flournoy added six points, and Mike Bunton and Joe Bush scored two apiece.