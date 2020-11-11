HALLSVILLE 60, C. HILL 49: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Catherine Warford recorded her second straight double-double to open the season — scoring 13 points and collecting 12 rebounds — and the Hallsville Ladycats notched a 60-49 win over Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Baylie Perkins scored 17 points and Laikyn Smith 11 for Hallsville, which led 14-6 after one quarter and 33-30 at the half. Chapel Hill pulled ahead 42-36 after three, but the Ladycats outscored the Lady Bulldogs 21-7 in the final frame.
Aubrey Marjason and Faith Baliraine had six points apiece, and DaQuavia Lively added five for Hallsville.
The Ladycats opened the season wit ha 61-47 loss to Lindale. Smith (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Warford (12 points, 10 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles in that game, and Baliraine added eight points and 10 rebounds.
JEFFERSON 62, Q. CITY 56: JEFFERSON — Ja’Kayla Rusk, Tierrani Johnson and Da’Navia Thomas all scored in double figures, Brianna Carter added eight points and 10 rebounds and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs pulled away late for a 62-56 win over Queen City.
Rusk had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, Johnson 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Thomas 12 points, two rebounds and two steals. Iyanna Barnett and T.K. Trammer chipped in with five points apiece. Trammer had four rebounds, and T.J. Hood finished with three points.
HARLETON 77, GARRISON 10: HARLETON — Four Lady Wildcats scored in double figures, led by Paiton Little with 21 points, as Harleton rolled to a 77-10 win over Garrison to open the season.
Meredith Sellers added 15 points and seven rebounds, Haley Murray 15 points and five rebounds and Katie Holiday 10 points. Amber Hitt finished with eight points and seven rebounds, Little six steals and Ashanti Johnson one point, four rebounds and five assists.
