DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 64, HALLSVILLE 49: LONGVIEW — A big first half sent the Longview Lobos to a win on senior night to close out the regular season on Tuesday night.
Longview exploded to a big lead early and then had to find to some clutch shots down the stretch in a 64-49 win over Hallsville in District 15-5A action at Lobo Coliseum.
The Lobos close the regular season at 13-11 and 8-4 in 15-5A action and now wait two weeks before the postseason begins. Hallsville (15-10, 5-6), the fourth seed out of 15-5A, closes out its slate at home Friday against district champion Mount Pleasant.
Both squads will await their first-round matchup. The district certification date for the University Interscholastic League is Feb. 16 and the bi-district round is set for Feb. 18-20. District 15-5A built a two-week window into its schedule as a preventative measure against COVID-19.
The first half, however, belonged to Longview’s Demarcus Washington, who ripped five 3-pointers, including several from way beyond the arc, in a 27-point game. Washington was one of nine senior Lobos honored before the contest.
Markevion Haynes followed with 13 points off the bench for Longview, including a big assist and triple in the fourth quarter to thwart the Bobcat comeback attempt. Jalen Hale added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals before foul trouble caught up with the sophomore in the third quarter.
Caed Liebengood had a team-high nine rebounds with seven points and Tyree Hale finished with four assists. Riley Elswick chipped in five boards for Longview, who built a 27-9 lead after the first quarter.
For Hallsville, Ben Samples finished with 23 points, including a pair of big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Freshman Anthon McDermott turned in a stellar night for the Bobcats, finishing with a gutsy 10-point, 10-rebound double-double with a pair of steals.
David Ruff followed with six points and seven rebounds for Hallsville.
DISTRICT 16-3A
JEFFERSON 97, HARLETON 38: HARLETON — Carlos Jackson scored 22 points, Chris Shepard added 20 for the Bulldogs and Jefferson moved to 8-3 in district play with a 97-38 win over Harleton.
Dylan Washington (14) and Jakardan Davidson (11) also reached double figures for Jefferson, which outscored the Wildcats 22-4 in the second quarter to build a 41-13 halftime cushion. Josh Thomas added nine points, Zion Hopes seven, C.J. Bowman six, Jeremiah Buffin three and Don Gardner two.
Jefferson hosts West Rusk on Friday.