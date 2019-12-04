LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS
■ HALLSVILLE 50, ELYSIAN FIELDS 45: HALLSVILLE — Hallsville rallied from a five-point halftime deficit and earned a 50-45 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Baylie Perkins knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to pace the Ladycats. Laikyn Smith and Kelci Wilson added 10 points apiece, with Wilson adding five rebounds. Abbi Fischer had eight points, Olivia Simmons six, Catherine Warford three points and five rebounds, Abby Dunagan two points and Mallory Pyle four steals.
Hallsville will compete in the Royse City Tournament this weekend.
Madison Edwards had 15 points and five assists in the loss for Elysian Fields, which led 26-21 at halftime. Christen Smith recorded a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Adrian Pacheco scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, and Amanda Gardner yanked down eight rebounds.
■ HARLETON 54, TATUM 45: HARLETON — The Harleton Lady Wildcats built a 10-point third-quarter lead and held on for a 54-45 win over Tatum on Tuesday.
Tyler Mobley tossed in 20 points and added eight rebounds and two steals for Harleton (5-0). Katelynn Smith finished with 14 points, 12 assists, four rebounds and three steals, Paiton Little 11 points, four rebounds and three steals, Katie Holiday three points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals, Haylea Murray two points and five rebounds, Lauren Garrett two points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals and Ashanti Johnson two points and eight rebounds.
Essence Allen had 20 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists in the loss for Tatum. JaKhia Thomas added four points and four rebounds, Kaylei Stroud five points, six rebounds and three steals, Kayla Jones 10 rebonds, Trinity Edwards nine points and six rebounds and Kerrigan Biggs seven points.
BOYS
■ HALLSVILLE 90, RUSK 46: RUSK — Benjamin Samples poured in 36 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Bobcats in a 90-46 Hallsville win over Rusk.
Ryan Pondant added 12 points, Tanner Benson 10, Taven Jackel and Jai Locario nine apiece, Joseph Melendez and Trenton Smith four each and David Ruff, Zachar Florence and Connor Smith two each.
The Bobcats (4-1) will participate in the Longview Official’s Tournament this weekend.
■ SABINE 51, JEFFERSON 38: LIBERTY CITY — Savoy Goodwyn and Breydan Pobuda recorded double-doubles for Sabine as the Cardinals notched a 51-38 win over Jefferson.
Goodwyn finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Pobuda added 10 points and 10 rebounds. A.J. Gresham chipped in with six points, and David Robinson had four points and seven assists.