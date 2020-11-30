BOYS
HALLSVILLE 75, JACKSONVILLE 61: HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples scored 19 points, Tanner Benson was right behind him with 18 and the Hallsville Bobcats earned a 75-61 win over the Jacksonville Indians.
Anthon McDermott added 12 for the Bobcats, who led 16-13 after one quarter and extended to lead to 44-29 at halftime.
Vitorian High had 35 and Lu’kidrian Williams 13 in the loss for Jacksonville.
HARLETON 55, ORE CITY 35: ORE CITY — The Harleton Wildcats notched a 55-35 win over Ore City, overcoming a 24-point, 14-rebound, 7-block performance by Ore City’s Jeremy Kyle.
Blake Coppedge had five points and Jordan Escamilla six for Ore City.
GIRLS
HALLSVILLE 60, CRANDALL 52: HALLSVILLE — Paced by Catherine Warford’s 18 points and a double-double from Laikyn Smith, the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 60-52 win over Crandall.
Smith finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Hallsville, with Baylie Perkins adding nine points, Mallory Pyle eight and Abigail Fischer and Olivia Simmons four apiece.