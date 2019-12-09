Trinity School of Texas’ Caed Liebengood averaged 29 points in four games, and also did work in the paint, on defense and in the assist department for the Titans.
For his efforts, Liebengood has been named East Texas Player of the Week for games played Dec. 2-7.
Liebengood had 34 points and seven rebounds against Mineola, 27 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and three assists against Fruitvale, 27 points, four rebounds and three blocks against Union Grove and 28 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists against New Diana.
He finished the week with 116 points, 30 rebounds, seven assists, nine blocks and 12 steals in four outings.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
■ Hallsville’s Benjamin Samples opened the week by torching Rusk for 38 points, and finished the week averaging 20.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, a steal and an assist for the Bobcats.
■ Henderson’s Markell Washington scored 17 points against Marshall and 18 against Arp.
■ Sabine’s David Robinson earned all-tournament honors at the Edgewood Tournament. He had 10 points and four assists against Dallas Life Oak, 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals against Mineola and seven points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals against Bland. Teammate Savoy Goodwyn had a double-double (18 points, 13 rebounds) against Jefferson. Breydan Pobuda also went double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) against Jefferson, and added 11 rebounds against Dallas Life Oak and 12 points against Bland.
■ Union Grove’s Carson Daniels scored 14 points in a win over Fruitvale, 16 in a win over Trinity School of Texas, 21 in a win over Winona and then buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to lift his team to a 51-50 win over Kountze at the Spring Hill Tournament on Saturday. Daniels scored 14 against Kountze.
■ Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s John French hit 7 of 11 3-pointers and scored 26 points in a win over White Oak. He shot 60 percent from long distance in three games last week and is hitting 52 percent (36 of 73) of his 3-point attempts this season.
■ Pleasant Grove’s T’vondrick Henry averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists during the Spring Hill Tournament.
Mineola’s Jonah Fischer averaged 17 points, four rebounds and five assists per game and also came away with 17 steals and took four charges
TABC POLLS
Tatum (11) in Class 3A, Tenaha (5) and Big Sandy (18) in Class 2A and Laneville (8) in Class A are the ranked area teams this week by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Trinity School of Texas checks in at No. 4 for Class A private schools.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Duncanville in 6A, Lancaster in 5A, Yates in 4A, Madison in 3A, Shelbyville in 2A and Slidell in Class A.
TOURNAMENTS
Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Kilgore and White Oak will join host team Mount Pleasant at the TRMC Tiger Town Tournament this weekend. Rounding out the field will be Birdville, Wichita Falls, Naaman Forest, DeKalb, Jefferson, Pittsburg, Rains, Marshall Christian Academy and the Mount Pleasant JV.
Hallsville will compete in the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament this weekend along with China Spring, Joshua, San Angelo Central, Cleburne, Granbury, Midlothian Heritage, Saginaw, Stephenville, San Angelo Lutheran, Keene, Hudson, Gatesville, Wall, Slocum, Lago Vista, Grandview and the host team.
Joining host team Gary in its tournament this weekend will be Beckville, Elysian Fields, Henderson, Joaquin, Wells, Alto, Broaddus, West Rusk, Big Sandy, Douglass and Timpson.