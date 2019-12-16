Longview’s Malik Henry came up big over and over for the Longview Lobos last week, finishing off the weekend by earning Most Valuable Player honors and helping lead his team to a championship at the Mount Pleasant Tournament.
For his efforts, the senior standout has earned East Texas Player of the Week honors for games played Dec. 9-14.
Henry, who will sign with George Mason University on Wednesday, averaged 15.6 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in five games. He scored 17 points and was 9-for-11 from the free throw line in the Lobos’ 52-41 win over Naaman Forest in the title game at the Tiger Town Classic.
Longview (12-4) will host John Tyler in non-district action tonight.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
■ Spring Hill’s Jay Rockwell scored at least 14 points in all five games for the Panthers at the Hardin-Jefferson Tournament. He had 22 against Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 15 against Porter, 16 against Nederland and Barbers Hill and 14 against Spepherd.
■ Hallsville’s Banjamin Samples averaged 22.6 points in five games at the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament, helping the Bobcats notch wins over Joshua, San Angelo Central and Granbury.
■ Mineola’s Jonah Fischer averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 turnovers in five games last week.
UG TOURNAMENT
Union Grove will host an 11-team, three-day tournament starting on Thursday.
Joining the host Lions in the event are Gladewater, Hawkins, Hughes Springs, Troup, McLeod, Hooks, Waskom, Harmony, Union Hill and New Diana.
Look or a complete schedule On Thursday.
TABC POLLS
Tatum checks in at No. 17 in Class 3A, with Tenaha (5) and Gary (23) ranked in 2A and Laneville (8) ranked in Class A in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls. Trinity School of Texas is ranked No. 4 among Class A private schools.
Heading up the lists this week’s polls are Duncanville in 6A, Lancaster in 5A, Yates in 4A, Madision in 3A, Shelbyville in 2A and Slidell in Class A.