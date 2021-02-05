LONGVIEW — Marshall’s boys basketball team was unable to come away with a win in its final game of the season on the road against Pine Tree as the Pirates escaped the Mavericks in a 54-48 final.
The two teams split the series during district play and each team finished with a district record of 2-10.
“We had our chances but we had too many turnovers,” Marshall head basketball coach Bobby Carson said after the game. “We can’t win games if we’re going to keep giving them the ball.”
Senior Jayson Tuck led the Mavericks in scoring with 19 points. His classmate James Thomas was next in line with 16. Gabriel Brooks scored six points while Jack Mottershaw and Andrew Paul each dropped in two points.
Dealyn Evans led the Pirates in scoring with 15 points. Jeremiah Blinks was right behind him with 14, followed by Jonathon Fuller with 13. Daryus Gray scored seven points and DJ Rockwell tossed in six points. Jonathon Fuller finished the night with two points.
Marshall took an early 6-3 lead before a bucket from Gray and an and-one from Blinks gave the Pirates an 8-6 lead. Tuck then knotted it up with a jumper to make it 8-8. Thomas then went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line before Blinks knocked down a pair of threes to give the Pirates a 14-9 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter started with another three from Blinks to spread his team’s lead to eight points. Thomas and Evans went back and forth on the next several possessions. A three from Fuller made the score 24-17. Tuck cut the deficit to six points with a three. That was the last bucket of the first half as Pine Tree led Marshall 26-20 at the half.
Brooks scored the first points of the second half before Evans and Gray scored to put Pine Tree up by eight. Tuck came away with an and-one before Evans and Fuller each came away with a pair of points. Thomas scored down low and was sent to the foul line where he completed the old-fashioned three-point play. Evans went 1-of-2 from the line and added a bucket from in the paint to make it a nine-point game.
A loose ball was picked up by the Mavericks and Tuck finished the play off with a layup and forced Pine Tree to call a timeout with 1:45 left in the quarter. Tuck came added another and-one to m ake it a five-point game. A free throw from Rockwell gave the Pirates a 39-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Fuller drained a shot from downtown to start the fourth quarter. A jumper from Gray on one end of the court and another from Mottershaw on the other made the score 44-37.
After a pair of Pine Tree free throws, Tuck found Thomas for the assist and forced the Pirates to call a timeout with 2:38 remaining. Tuck launched a three that rattled its way into the net to make it a four-point game. Fuller tossed up a shot that was blocked but the official called goaltending for two points. Fuller dished it off to Evans for the assist. Tuck then drained another three on the other end of the court to make it a five-point lead with 43 seconds remaining. A free throw from Blinks made it a six point game but Tuck cut that lead in half with a shot from downtown.
Blinks went 1-of-2 from the line to put Pine Tree up by four. Marshall came up empty on a three-point attempt that led to Evans scoring the final points of the night and sealing up the 54-48 win.