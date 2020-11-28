WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse moved to 4-1 on the season with a 42-35 win over Marshall on Saturday afternoon in the 24th Annual Jasper Ventures presented by the Tyler Area Basketball Officials.
The Wildcats continued their stellar defensive play to begin the season and are holding opponents to 36.6 points per game.
The first minute of the game indicated a shootout was in store, but the Wildcats limited the Mavericks’ easy looks the rest of the way.
Jayson Tuck knocked down a 3-pointer just 10 seconds into the game for Marshall. After Nick Orlowski answered with a three of his own for Whitehouse, David Haggerty connected from long range to give the Mavericks a quick 6-3 lead.
A few minutes later, Kenny Calloway hit the Mavericks’ third triple to put them in front 10-5 with 4:34 to play in the quarter.
Whitehouse held Marshall scoreless the rest of the quarter and ended on a 9-0 run. With the score at 10-9, Easton Mayo had an old-fashioned 3-point play, and then Mayo made a layup as time expired to give the Wildcats a 14-10 lead after the first quarter.
The Wildcats led 23-17 at halftime.
Whitehouse stretched its lead to 33-21 in the third quarter before Marshall went on a 7-1 run, capped with a 3-pointer from Carlos Hill in the final seconds to cut the score to 34-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
After a bucket by Hayden Grigsby to open the fourth quarter for Whitehouse, Marshall got a putback from Jack Mottershaw and a corner three from Haggerty to cut the score to 36-33 with 5:02 to play.
The Mavericks were held without a field goal the rest of the way.
Nick Orlowski led Whitehouse with 11 points. Grigsby had 9 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Mayo also had 9 points. Erick Hendrick added 8 points and 11 rebounds.
Tuck led Marshall with 12 points, and Haggerty had 6 points. Mottershaw and Hill each had seven rebounds.
Whitehouse will host Center on Tuesday, and Marshall will host Henderson.