The Nacogdoches Dragons and Marshall Mavericks fought to a co-championship in District 16-5A with identical 12-2 worksheets. Postseason accolades clearly reflected the quandary.
Dragon senior Nana Antwi-Boasiako was selected by coaches as league MVP. Senior teammate Deonte Jackson took Defensive MVP, while Maverick senior Christopher Leonard earned Offensive MVP.
John Tyler freshman Ashad Walker nabbed Newcomer of the Year and the Coach of the Year, not surprisingly, was shared between Nacogdoches’ Tony Leamon and Bobby Carson of Marshall.
FIRST TEAM
Jackson Parks, Lufkin; Natron Wortham, Lufkin; Savion WIlliams, Marshall; Jaeden Knox, Marshall; Vitorian High, Jacksonville; Kenny Bradshaw, Pine Tree; Amos Johnson, Nacogdoches; Cooper Clemons, Whitehouse
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Pondant, Hallsville; Jatavious Deckard, Nacogdoches; Iasiah Wright, Pine Tree; Darius Gray, Pine Tree; Peyton Kennedy, Whitehouse; Zay Shankle, Lufkin; Lyrik Rawls, Marshall; Jerome Jones, John Tyler; Sean O’Neal, John Tyler; ,Jordan Moore, Lufkin; Jonathan Denman, Jacksonville; Benjamin Samples, Hallsville