Wiley College Sports Information
After producing a winning program at Voorhees College (S.C.) the past six seasons, Derrick Mitchell will look to build on his success as the new head men’s basketball coach at Wiley College.
He replaces interim head coach Ashton DeMurrell, who led the Wildcats to five victories in six games, their 15th consecutive Red River Athletic Conference Tournament berth and third semifinals appearance in the last four seasons.
Wiley College went 13-13 and finished fourth in the Red River Athletic Conference. It will return five players from last season including All-Conference Honorable Mention Devin Ellis and starting point guard Jamir Cheek.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Mitchell said. “I felt like Wiley is a very unique place with a ton of potential. I was sold once I heard the vision President Herman J. Felton Jr. has for Wiley College. I want to thank God first and foremost as well as Dr. Felton for believing in me and entrusting me with this amazing opportunity. I look forward to much success on and off the court.”
Mitchell guided Voorhees, which competed in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II, to 21 wins in his second season in 2015-16 after winning 14 in his first. The program continued to rise with NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship appearances in 2018 and 2019 and American Independent Institution Titles in 2017 and 2019. In six seasons, Mitchell led Voorhees to 114 victories.
Last season, Mitchell’s squad led the NAIA in steals per game and turnover margin. It was sixth in opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage and 13th in offensive rebounds per game.
Prior to Voorhees, Mitchell was an assistant coach at Southern Arkansas University’s women’s basketball team. He helped it win 12 games – which was more than the previous three seasons combined — and reach the conference tournament for the first time since 2006-07.
He previously was the middle school coach at R.B. Hudson High School in Selma, Ala. Under Mitchell’s leadership, the school won 25 games and two championships. He also was an assistant coach at Wallace Community College and helped the program to consecutive conference championships.
Mitchell earned his bachelor’s degree in economics at Tougaloo College (Miss.) in 2002. He earned a Master’s degree in coaching and sports studies at the United States Sports Academy in Daphne, Ala. in 2009.