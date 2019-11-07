After opening the season with an overtime victory, the 22nd-ranked Wiley College men’s basketball team will look to stay unbeaten as it visits Little Rock, Ark., to face Philander Smith College at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Live video will be available on the Philander Smith Athletics Facebook Page. The link is available at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
The Wildcats (1-0) overcame a nine-point second half deficit to prevail 94-84 on November 2. Taylan Grogan led the comeback by scoring 14 of Wiley College’s final 19 points – finishing the game with 41 – which is the most by a Wildcat in the season opener. Grogan’s performance earned him Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Travious Grubbs had a strong performance with 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists. Jamir Cheek added 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Devin Ellis contributed 12 points and nine rebounds in 40 minutes off the bench.
Wiley College shot just above the Panthers at 45.9 percent to 45.7. It was out-rebounded 44-42 and outscored 17-9 in second-chance points. Both teams gave away the ball 23 times with the Wildcats making the most of their takeaways by outscoring Philander Smith 20-16 in points off turnovers.
In Saturday’s rematch, the Wildcats will look to control Evan Council and Dejalin Austin, who tallied 23 and 20 points, respectively. Council added 11 rebounds and five assists. Austin contributed five rebounds and four assists.
This will be the 23rd meeting between the two programs. The Wildcats lead the series 16-6 and have won eight of the last 10, including an 89-87 double overtime victory in their last meeting at Philander Smith on December 1, 2018.
Wiley College will continue its road swing at Tougaloo College on Monday and will visit National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Louisiana Tech for an exhibition game on Tuesday.
NOTES: After leading the 22nd-ranked Wiley College men’s basketball team to an overtime victory on Saturday, Taylan Grogan wins Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Grogan only needed 19 shots to score a career-high 41 points. He made 12 field goal attempts, including 4-for-6 from 3-point territory. He converted 13 of 16 free throw line. Grogan scored 14 of the Wildcats’ last 19 points to secure a 94-84 victory over Philander Smith College. His point total is the seventh highest in program history and the most by a Wildcat in a season opener.
This award is Wiley College’s 12th this season. It won 11 Player of the Week awards in Volleyball.
Along with his scoring, he added three assists and three steals in just over 30 minutes played. Last season, he averaged 8.3 points per game in 28 games. He made seven starts.