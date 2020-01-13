Hallsville’s Ryan Pondant did the dirty work inside. Tatum’s Essence Allen was simply unstoppable all over the court.
For their efforts, Pondant and Allen have been named East Texas Basketball Players of the Week for the week of Jan. 6-11.
Pondant, a 6-7 senior, averaged 13 points and 14.5 rebounds and also took two charges as the Bobcats improved to 3-0 in District 16-5A play (15-9 overall) with wins over Pine Tree and John Tyler.
He had 10 points and six rebounds in a 58-42 win over Pine Tree and 16 points and 23 rebounds in a 67-47 win over John Tyler.
Allen had back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Jefferson and Hughes Springs, helping the Lady Eagles move to 4-1 in district play.
She had 20 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals, seven assists and a blocked shot against Jefferson, and added 23 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocks against Hughes Springs.
In other outstanding performances last week (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
■ Hallsville’s Laikyn Smith had 19 points, four assists and five rebounds against Pine Tree and 14 points and six assists against John Tyler.
■ Kilgore’s Miah Thomas averaged 12 points and nine rebounds in wins over Spring Hill and Cumberland Academy, adding four steals against Spring Hill and three assists against Cumberland.
■ Gilmer’s Haylee Jordan has recorded double-doubles in her last three games, including 22 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Henderson. She has 14 double-doubles on the year.
■ Paul Pewitt’s Dede Jones had a career-high 18 points and added seven rebounds in a loss to New Boston. Calli Osmon added 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks, and Mya Heath had 13 points and five assists.
■ Union Grove’s Carleigh Judd scored 22 points to go along with 13 rebounds, four steals and a block against Beckville. Macey Alston added 22 points, five rebounds and three steals.
■ Mineola’s Sabria Dean scored 32 points to go along with 15 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals in her lone game of the week against Alba-Golden.
■ Lindale’s Shelbi Steen averaged 19.5 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in games against Athens and Mount Pleasant.
BOYS
■ Henderson’s Markell Washington scored 20 points against Gilmer and 21 against Spring Hill last week.
■ West Rusk’s Talon Winings averaged 27 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals in two games last week. He dropped in 34 points against Winona.
TABC POLLS BOYS
Class 3A and Class 2A are loaded with East Texas teams with Monday’ release of the weekly Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Polls.
In 3A, Atlanta (15), Tatum (7), Malakoff (19), Diboll (21) and Mineola (24) are all ranked, while Martin’s Mill (1), Shelbyville (2), Tenaha (5), Clarksville (8), Garrision (13), McLeod (14), Gary (21) and San Augustine (24) all made the list in 2A.
Other ranked East Texas teams are Sulphur Springs in 5A (4), Palestine (22) and Paris (23) in 4A, Laneville (6) in Class A and Trinity School of Texas (5) in Class A Private.
Top-ranked teams this week are Duncanville in 6A, Lancaster in 5A, yates in 4A, Madison in 3A and LaPoynor in Class A.
GIRLS
Jacksonville (22) in 5A, Bullard (8) in Class 4A, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (2), Mineola (11), Winnsboro (17) and Rains (22) in 3A, Martin’s Mill (1), Woden (3) and Douglass (22) in 2A and private schools Christian Heritage Classical School (5 in 2A) and Trinity School of Texas (10 in Class A) are this week’s ranked ET girls squads.
Duncanville in 6A, Amarillo in 5A, Canyon in 4A, Shallowater in 3A and Nazareth in Class A are this week’s top-ranked teams.