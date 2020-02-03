Mallory Pyle helped keep Hallsville in the playoff race, and Big Sandy’s Joshua Shipman helped keep his team atop the district standings.
For their performances, Pyle and Shipman have been named East Texas Basketball Players of the Week for games played Jan. 27- Feb. 1.
Pyle’s stats were solid in a win over Pine Tree (63-37) and a loss to Whitehouse (46-36), but Ladycat head coach Holly Long was more impressed with Plye’s “intensity, leadership and competitiveness on the floor” as Hallsville moved to 6-5 in league play.
Against Whitehouse, Pyle had one point, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and five deflections. She came back with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and four deflections against Pine Tree.
Shipman, meanwhile, averaged 22 points and 8.5 rebounds for Big Sandy in wins over Harleton (82-35) and Union Grove (48-42). The two wins moved the Wildcats to 20-5 overall and 8-0 in District 16-2A.
Shipman had 17 points and 12 rebounds against Union Grove and 27 points and five boards against Harleton.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
Gladewater’s Ebony Pipkin averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 steals, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in wins over Troup and Winona.
Paul Pewitt’s Mya Heath averaged 10 points, 7.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals in two games. Teammate Sissy Jones averaged 10 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals. Calli Osmon chipped in with nine points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks, and Dede Jones averaged 6.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
Atlanta’s Keyona Easter scored 28 points to go along with six assists, five rebounds and seven steals in three quarters of action against Hooks.
BOYS
Harmony’s Logan Baker averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in games against Winona and West Rusk.
Linden-Kildare’s Red Tyson had the top scoring game in the area, dropping in 43 points in an 83-54 win over James Bowie
Alto’s Skyler Atkins averaged 26.5 points, three rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.5 assists in wins over Cushing and New Summerfield.
Mineola’s Jonah Fischer averaged 19 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Mineola’s Sabria Dean averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block.
TABC POLLS GIRLS
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (3A) and Martin’s Mill (2A) join Duncanville in 6A, Amarillo in 5A, Canyon in 4A and Nazareth in Class A as this week’s top-ranked teams.
Other ranked East Texas teams this week are Jacksonville (17) in 5A, Bullard (10) and Brownsboro (19) in 4A, Mineola (12) in 3A, Grapeland (4), Woden (10), Douglass (20), Timpson (24) and Hawkins (25) in 2A and Chireno (17) in Class A.
Longview’s Christian Heritage Classical School ins ranked No. 9 in Class 2A and Trinity School of Texas is No. 9 in Class A among private schools.
BOYS
Martin’s Mill (2A), Duncanville (6A), Lancaster (5A), Yates (4A), Madison (3A) and LaPoynor (Class A) sit atop the polls this week.
Ranked East Texas squads are Sulphur Springs (8) in 5A, Paris (20) in 4A, Atlanta (14), Malakoff (17), Tatum (19), Diboll (21) and Mineola (23) in 3A, Grapeland (2), Shelbyville (4), Tenaha (5), McLeod (8), Clarksville (11), Garrison (13), San Augustine (14) and Gary (23) in 2A and Laneville (11) in Class A.