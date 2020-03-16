Actual court time is still up in the air thanks to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, but East Texas basketball standouts were recently selected to fill rosters for a couple of area All-Star games.
The Second Hoops for Autism All-Star Basketball Games are set for April 4 at Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium. That game is still on the books for now.
The Scouting Report East Texas Top 24 All-Star Games, set for April 18 at Rains High School in Emory, have been postponed. No makeup date has been scheduled as of Tuesday.
HOOPS FOR AUTISM
Games are set for 5:30 p.m. (girls) and 7:30 p.m. (boys). No admission will be charged, but donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds will be donated to Children’s Autism Center in Dallas.
The North roster for girls includes Ashlee Blake of Spring Hill, Kameron Polk of Pine Tree, Victoria Perry of Gladewater, Maycee Griffin of Marshall, Eliyah Howard of Liberty-Eylau, Jonisha Thompson of Tenaha, Tyler Mobley of Harleton, Kiara Robinson of Daingerfield, Mikinzi Cantrell of Sabine and Kerrighan Dunn of Texas High. Coaches are Jermaine Lewis of Gladewater (head coach), Shanna Johnson of Harleton and Eric Woods of Marshall.
The South roster for girls includes Leah Ward of Winnsboro, Sabria Dean of Mineola, Keryonna Eldridge of Frankston, Tabitha Parker of Edgewood, Olivia Norrell of Canton, Aaliyah Morgan and Alyssa Thorne of Tyler Lee, Haley Day of Bullard, Ty’Liyah Moore of Chapel Hill and Kenya Bates of Mount Pleasant. Coaches are Ross Barber (head coach), Emily Breedlove, Kariana Uresti and Tony Riley of Tyler Lee.
The North roster for boys includes Casey Mudoh of Spring Hill, Phillip Washington and Chase Glasper of Longview, Carson Daniels of Union Grove, Chris Leonard of Marshall, Lamar Hughes of Pittsburg, Michael Hogg, Jr. and Hayden Jenkins of Tenaha, Joshua Shipman of Big Sandy and Trevor Deel of McLeod. Coaches are Justin Hales of Avinger (head coach), Greg Jenkins of Tenaha and Cudahy Harmon of Pittsburg.
The South roster for boys includes Keyson Ford of Chapel Hill, Jamal Jones of Tyler Lee, Jacob Koeshall of Lindale, Quin Anderson of Greenville, Talon Winongs of West Rusk, Ashton Smith of Winona, Cooper Smith of Canton, Markell Washington of Henderson, Sean O’Neal of John Tyler and Jace Reid of Quitman. Coaches are Alan Simmons of Tyler Lee (head coach), Chris Grotemat of Lindale and James Mosley of Winona.
SCOUTING REPORT
The South roster for boys includes Hayden Jenkins and Mike Hogg, Jr. of Tenaha, Elizhah Nezar of Rice, Jeremiah Hoskins of Kilgore, J’Kadric Watts of Garrison, Talon Winings of West Rusk, Cooper Smith of Canton, Keyson Ford of Chapel Hill, De’Aundrey Bowman of Carthage, Isaac Jackson of LaPoynor, Javaughn Luster of Diboll and Sean O’Neal of John Tyler. Coaches are Greg Jenkins of Tenaha (head coach) and Chad Hlavaty of West Rusk.
The North roster for boys includes Kenny Bradshaw of Pine Tree, Joshua Shipman of Big Sandy, Brye Kelley of Rains, Jace Reid of Quitman, Javon Hunter of Liberty-Eylau, Chrishon Hicks of Jefferson, Eddie Ray of Gilmer, Carson Daniels of Union Grove, Kobe Jennings of Quinlan Ford, Jon-Michael Chadwick of Alba-Golden and Trevon Dennis of Paris. Coaches are Kerry Strong of Big Sandy (head ocach) and Jerry Timmons of rains.
The South roster for girls includes Erin Berry of Bullard, Brylee Behrens of Timpson, Ranalya Kennedy o Rusk, Mikinzi Cantrell of Sabine, Alyssia Thorne of Tyler Lee and Abbie Orrick of Martin’s Mill.
The North roster for girls includes Ashlee Blake of Spring Hill, Kelci Wilson of Hallsville, Airikah Pippins of Big Sandy, Maddy Whitehurst of Quitman, Sabria Dean of Mineola, Victoria Perry of Gladewater, Mikki Witcher of Rockwall, Tyler Green of Pittsburg, Brooke Webster of Greenihill and Eliyah Howard of Liberty-Eylau