ET BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Tuesday
Whitehouse at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Lufkin at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Cumberland, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Bullard, 6 p.m.
Gilmer at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Paul Pewitt at Redwater, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Waskom, 6:30 p.m.
Ore City at Tatum, 6 p.m.
Daingerfield at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs, 6 p.m.
Harmony at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.
Winona at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
McLeod at Linden-Kildare, 6 p.m.
Harleton at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Beckville at Overton, 5:30 p.m.
Union Grove at Hawkins, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Avinger, 5 p.m.
U. Hill at N. Summerfield, 5:30 p.m.
Athens Prep at TST, 5 p.m.
BOYS
Tuesday
John Tyler at Longview, 7 p.m.
Pine Tree at Carthage, 7:15 p.m.
Pleasant Grove at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Tenaha at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Ore City at Marshall Christian, 6:30 p.m.
New Boston at Hughes Springs, 6 p.m.
West Rusk at Avinger, 7 p.m.
New Diana at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.
Sabine at Mineola, 6:15 p.m.
Gladewater at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Redwater at Linden-Kildare, 6 p.m.
Beckville at Mt. Enterprise, 6 p.m.
Union Hill at Harleton, 6:15 p.m.
Big Sandy at Cushing, 6:15 p.m.
Athens Prep at TST, 6:30 p.m.