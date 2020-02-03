ET BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Tuesday, Feb. 4
North Mesquite at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.
Hallsville at John Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Kilgore at Cumberland, 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Waskom at New Diana, 6 p.m.
Harmony at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
White Oak at Troup, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
Winona at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
L-Kildare at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
Beckville at Harleton, 6 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at U. Grove, 6 p.m.
Big Sandy at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Avinger at Avery, 5:30 p.m.
Sulphur Bluff at Union Hill, 5 p.m.
LCS at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
TST at Greenville Christian, 5 p.m.
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Longview at North Lamar, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Kilgore at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Carthage at center, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Tatum, 7 p.m.
Waskom at New Diana, 8 p.m.
Harmony at Arp, 7:30 p.m.
Winona at West Rusk, 7 p.m.
Sabine at Gladewater, 7:30 p.m.
White Oak at Troup, 7 p.m.
L-Kildare at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Beckville at Harleton, 7 p.m.
Big Sandy at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Sulphur Bluff at Union Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Avinger at Avery, 7 p.m.
LCS at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.
TST at Greenville Christian, 6:30 p.m.