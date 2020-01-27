ET BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Mesquite Horn at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
John Tyler at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.
Hallsville at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Kilgore at Gilmer, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Paul pewit, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Winona at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.
White Oak at West Rusk, 6 p.m.
Gladewater at Troup, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
L-Kildare at J. Bowie, 6 p.m.
Overton at Harleton, 6 p.m.
Big Sandy at Union Grove, 6 p.m.
Hawkins at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Avinger at Bloomburg, 5:30 p.m.
Union Hill at Saltillo, 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s at T.K. Gorman, 6 p.m.
TST at Full Armor, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Longview at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.
John Tyler at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Kilgore at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Waskom at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at New Diana, 8 p.m.
Winona at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
White Oak at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Sabine at Arp, 7:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Arp, 7:30 p.m.
L-Kildare at J. Bowie, 7 p.m.
Big Sandy at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Overton at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Avinger at Bloomburg, 7 p.m.
Union Hill at Saltillo, 7:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at T.K. Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
TST at Full Armor, 7 p.m.