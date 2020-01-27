ET BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Mesquite Horn at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

John Tyler at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.

Hallsville at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.

Kilgore at Gilmer, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Paul pewit, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Winona at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.

White Oak at West Rusk, 6 p.m.

Gladewater at Troup, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

L-Kildare at J. Bowie, 6 p.m.

Overton at Harleton, 6 p.m.

Big Sandy at Union Grove, 6 p.m.

Hawkins at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Avinger at Bloomburg, 5:30 p.m.

Union Hill at Saltillo, 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s at T.K. Gorman, 6 p.m.

TST at Full Armor, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Longview at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.

John Tyler at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.

Waskom at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at New Diana, 8 p.m.

Winona at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

White Oak at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Sabine at Arp, 7:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Arp, 7:30 p.m.

L-Kildare at J. Bowie, 7 p.m.

Big Sandy at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Overton at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Avinger at Bloomburg, 7 p.m.

Union Hill at Saltillo, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at T.K. Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

TST at Full Armor, 7 p.m.