Girls

Tuesday, Jan. 4

T. High at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

P. Tree at S. Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Hallsville, 6:30 p.m.

S. Hill at Henderson, 6 p.m.

C. Hill at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

N. Lamar at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer at L-Eulau, 6:30 p.m.

Winnsboro at Harmony, 6 p.m.

Gladewater at N. Diana, 6:45 p.m.

O. City at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Harleton at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

W. Rusk at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Troup, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Beckville, 5:30 p.m.

Canton at Hawkins, 6:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at B. Sandy, 5 p.m.

S. Bluff at Avinger, 5:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at LCS, 6 p.m.

ET Homeschool at CHCS, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Longview at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Hallsville at P. Tree, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Bullard, 2:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Carthage at Palestine, 6:15p.m.

P. Grove at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Paris at Gilmer, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at Mt. Vernon, 6 p.m.

W. Oak at O. City, 6:30 p.m.

N. Diana at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.

H. Springs at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Troup at W. Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

E. Fields at Harleton, 6:30 p.m.

B. Sandy at Beckville, 6:30 p.m.

Overton at Hawkins, 6:30 p.m.

U. Grove at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Avinger at Bloomburg, 5:30 p.m.

CHCS at King’s, 4:30 p.m.

Athens Christian at LCS, 6 p.m.

Boys

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Longview at T. High, 7:30 p.m.,

S. Springs at P. Tree, 7 p.m.

Hallsville at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson at S. Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at C. Hill, 7 p.m.

Rusk at Gilmer, 6:30 p.m.

Carthage at L-Eylau, 7 p.m.

Winnsboro at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Troup at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Waskom at W. Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at Harleton, 6:30 p.m.

H. Springs at O. City, 6:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.

N. Diana at Gladewater, 8 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Beckville, 5:30 p.m.

U.Grove at M. Mill, 8 p.m.

Carlisle at Brookeland, 6 p.m.

S. Bluff at Avinger, 7 p.m.

ET Homeschool at CHCS, 1 p.m.

TST at Full Armor, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s at LCS, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Marshall at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

P. Tree at Hallsville, 7 p.m.

Bullard at Kilgore, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Carthage at P. Grove, 7 p.m.

Harmony at Mt. Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

W. Rusk at Troup, 6:30 p.m.

Harleton at E. Fields, 6:30 p.m.

O. City at W. Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at N. Diana, 6:15 p.m.

Gladewater at H. Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Beckville at ET Homeschool, 6:30 p.m.

Broaddus at U. Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at All Saints, 6 p.m.

Avinger at Blomburg, 7 p.m.

CHCS at King’s, 4:30 p.m.

B. Sandy at LCS, 7 p.m.

College

WOMEN

Monday, Jan. 3

Belhaven at ETBU, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

TVCC at Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.

Coastal Bend at Panola, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

LETU at H-Simmons, 5:30 p.m.

Wiley at LSU-Shreveport, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Kilgore at Tyler, 2 p.m.

LETU at McMurry, 1 p.m.

Panola at Angelina, 2 p.m.

ETBU at Ozarks, 1 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria at Wiley, 2 p.m.

MEN

Monday, Jan. 3

Kilgore at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Panola at Angelina, 7 p.m.

Belhaven at ETBU, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Blinn at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Bend at Panola, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

LETU at H-Simmons, 7:30 p.m.

Wiley at LSU-Shreveport, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Kilgore at Angelina, 4 p.m.

LETU at McMurry, 3 p.m.

ETBU at Ozarks, 3 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria at Wiley, 4 p.m.

Panola at Victoria, 4 p.m.

