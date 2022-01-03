Girls
Tuesday, Jan. 4
T. High at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
P. Tree at S. Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Hallsville, 6:30 p.m.
S. Hill at Henderson, 6 p.m.
C. Hill at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
N. Lamar at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Gilmer at L-Eulau, 6:30 p.m.
Winnsboro at Harmony, 6 p.m.
Gladewater at N. Diana, 6:45 p.m.
O. City at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Harleton at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
W. Rusk at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Troup, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Beckville, 5:30 p.m.
Canton at Hawkins, 6:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at B. Sandy, 5 p.m.
S. Bluff at Avinger, 5:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at LCS, 6 p.m.
ET Homeschool at CHCS, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Longview at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Hallsville at P. Tree, 6:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Bullard, 2:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Henderson, 5 p.m.
Carthage at Palestine, 6:15p.m.
P. Grove at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Paris at Gilmer, 6:30 p.m.
Harmony at Mt. Vernon, 6 p.m.
W. Oak at O. City, 6:30 p.m.
N. Diana at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.
H. Springs at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Troup at W. Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
E. Fields at Harleton, 6:30 p.m.
B. Sandy at Beckville, 6:30 p.m.
Overton at Hawkins, 6:30 p.m.
U. Grove at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Avinger at Bloomburg, 5:30 p.m.
CHCS at King’s, 4:30 p.m.
Athens Christian at LCS, 6 p.m.
Boys
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Longview at T. High, 7:30 p.m.,
S. Springs at P. Tree, 7 p.m.
Hallsville at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson at S. Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at C. Hill, 7 p.m.
Rusk at Gilmer, 6:30 p.m.
Carthage at L-Eylau, 7 p.m.
Winnsboro at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Troup at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Waskom at W. Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at Harleton, 6:30 p.m.
H. Springs at O. City, 6:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.
N. Diana at Gladewater, 8 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Beckville, 5:30 p.m.
U.Grove at M. Mill, 8 p.m.
Carlisle at Brookeland, 6 p.m.
S. Bluff at Avinger, 7 p.m.
ET Homeschool at CHCS, 1 p.m.
TST at Full Armor, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s at LCS, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Marshall at Longview, 7:30 p.m.
P. Tree at Hallsville, 7 p.m.
Bullard at Kilgore, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Carthage at P. Grove, 7 p.m.
Harmony at Mt. Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
W. Rusk at Troup, 6:30 p.m.
Harleton at E. Fields, 6:30 p.m.
O. City at W. Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at N. Diana, 6:15 p.m.
Gladewater at H. Springs, 3:30 p.m.
Beckville at ET Homeschool, 6:30 p.m.
Broaddus at U. Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at All Saints, 6 p.m.
Avinger at Blomburg, 7 p.m.
CHCS at King’s, 4:30 p.m.
B. Sandy at LCS, 7 p.m.
College
WOMEN
Monday, Jan. 3
Belhaven at ETBU, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
TVCC at Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.
Coastal Bend at Panola, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
LETU at H-Simmons, 5:30 p.m.
Wiley at LSU-Shreveport, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Kilgore at Tyler, 2 p.m.
LETU at McMurry, 1 p.m.
Panola at Angelina, 2 p.m.
ETBU at Ozarks, 1 p.m.
LSU-Alexandria at Wiley, 2 p.m.
MEN
Monday, Jan. 3
Kilgore at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Panola at Angelina, 7 p.m.
Belhaven at ETBU, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Blinn at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Bend at Panola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
LETU at H-Simmons, 7:30 p.m.
Wiley at LSU-Shreveport, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Kilgore at Angelina, 4 p.m.
LETU at McMurry, 3 p.m.
ETBU at Ozarks, 3 p.m.
LSU-Alexandria at Wiley, 4 p.m.
Panola at Victoria, 4 p.m.