ET BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Tuesday

Heath at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

Hallsville at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.

Marshall at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Gilmer, 7 p.m.

New Boston at Paul Pewitt, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

Waslp, at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

White Oak at Arp, 6:30 p.m.

Winona at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

L-Kildare at Rivercrest, 6 p.m.

Big Sandy at Harleton, 5 p.m.

Beckville at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Overton at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Sulphur Bluff at Avinger, 6 p.m.

Union Hill at Bloomburg, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Greenville, 5 p.m.

TST at LCS, 5 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday

Longview at Heath, 7 p.m.

Hallsville at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Carthage, 7:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Sabine at Troup, 7:30 p.m.

Winona at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

White Oak at Arp, 6:30 p.m.

Linden-Kildare at Rivercrest, 6:30 p.m.

Beckville at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sandy at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at CHS, 7 p.m.

TST at LCS, 6:30 p.m.