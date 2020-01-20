ET BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Tuesday
Longview at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.
Hallsville at Lufkin, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Gilmer, 7 p.m.
Redwater at Paul Pewitt, 6 p.m.
Waskom at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.
New Diana at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.
White Oak at Winona, 6:30 p.m.
Gladewater at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
L-Kildare at McLeod, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Harleton, 6 p.m.
Overton at Beckville, 6 p.m.
Hawkins at Union Grove, 5 p.m.
Avinger at Union Hill, 5:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Full Armor, 5 p.m.
BOYS
Tuesday
Rockwall at Longview, 7 p.m.
Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Carthage at Jasper, 7 p.m.
Tatum at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields, 7 p.m.
New Diana at Daingerfield, 8 p.m.
Sabine at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Gladewater at West Rusk, 7 p.m.
White Oak at Winona, 7 p.m.
L-Kildare at McLeod, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Overton at Beckville, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.
Union Hill at Avinger, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Full Armor, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity School at MCA, 6 p.m.