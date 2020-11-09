ET BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Carthage at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
(at Forest Park)
Pine Tree at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Hallsville at C. Hill, 6:15 p.m.
Daingerfield at Marshall, 6:15 p.m.
Kilgore at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Waskom at New Diana, 6 p.m.
Sabine at Arp, 6:30 p.m.
Garrison at Harleton, 5 p.m.
Queen City at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
W. Rusk at C. Heights, 6:30 p.m.
P. Pewitt at C-Pickton, 6:30 p.m.
L-Kildare at O. City, 5 p.m.
Redwater at McLeod, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12
HEAT at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13
Tyler at Longview, 5 p.m.
Spring Hill at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.
Pittsburg at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
Harleton at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.
New Diana at Carlisle, 5 p.m.
A-Golden at W. Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
Bloomburg at McLeod, 5:30 p.m.
L-Kildare at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Alto at HEAT, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Friday, Nov. 13
Avinger at McLeod, 6 p.m.