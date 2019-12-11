Longview, district rivals Pine Tree, Marshall and host team Mount Pleasant head up the field at the annual TRMC Tiger Town Tournament set to tip off today and run through Saturday in Mount Pleasant.
Longview’s Lady Lobos, meanwhile, will compete in the Edgewood Tournament while Harleton’s girls host an eight-team bracket format event.
BOYS
In Mount Pleasant, teams will play pool play games today and Friday to set up Saturday’s bracket play (big school and small school).
Joining Longview in Pool B are Birdville and Marshall. Pine Tree is in Pool A with Mount Pleasant, Wichita Falls and Naaman Forest.
Making up Pool C are DeKalb, Jefferson, Pittsburg and Rains, while Kilgore, White Oak, Mount Pleasant’s JV and Marshall Christian Academy make up Pool D.
Today’s games on Court 1 include: Mount Pleasant vs. Pine Tree at 9:30 a.m., DeKalb vs. Pittsburg at 10:45 a.m., Longview vs. Birdville at noon, Pine Tree vs. Wichita Falls at 2 p.m., Marshall vs. Longview at 3:!5 p.m., Marshall Christian vs. Kilgore at 4:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant JV vs. White Oak at 5:45 p.m. and Naaman Forest vs. Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m.
On Court 2, it’s Kilgore vs. Mount Pleasant JV at noon, White Oak vs. Marshall Christian at 2 p.m., Jefferson vs. Rains at 3:!5 p.m., Wichita Falls vs. Naaman Forest at 4:30 p.m., Rains vs. DeKalb at 5:45 p.m. and Pittsburg vs. Jefferson at 7 p.m.
■ Hallsville will compete in the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament starting today. The Bobcats will take on China Spring at 10:20 a.m. and Joshua at 5 p.m. today.
■ In Gary today at the new gym, it’s Henderson vs. Joaquin at 8:30 a.m., Gary vs. Elysian Fields at 11:20 a.m., Wells vs. Henderson at 2:10 p.m., Gary vs. Beckville at 5 p.m. and Big Sandy vs. Timpson at 6:25 p.m. In the old gym, it’s Broaddus vs. West Rusk at 9:55 a.m., Timpson vs. Douglass at 12:45 p.m., West Rusk vs. Alto at :35 p.m. and Joaquin vs. Wells at 7:50 p.m.
BROWNSBORO
Participating boys’ teams are Mansfield Legacy, Tyler Bishop Gorman, Van, Palestine Westwood, Lucas Lovejoy, Chapel Hill, Athens, Malakoff, Sunnyvale, Lindale, Royse City, Leander Glenn, Mineola, Laneville, Kaufman, Gilmer, Buffalo, Tyler Grace Community, Arp and Brownsboro.
Games will be played in four gyms — high school, junior high, intermediate and old high school.
Today’s first round games in the boys’ bracket include: 8 a.m. — Mansfield Legacy vs. Tyler Bishop Gorman (INT); 9:30 a.m. — Van vs. Palestine Westwood (HS); Athens vs. Malakoff (INT); 10:45 a.m. — Sunnyvale vs. Lindale (old HS); Tyler Grace Community vs. Arp (INT); 12:15 p.m. — Royse City vs. Leander Glenn (old HS); Mineola vs. Laneville (JH); Buffalo vs. Brownsboro (HS); 2 p.m. — Lucas Lovejoy vs. Chapel Hill (HS); 3:30 p.m. — Kaufman vs. Gilmer (HS).
GIRLS
The Longview Lady Lobos will compete in a Pool C at the Edgewood Tournament along with Bells and Canton, facing Bells at 4 p.m. and Canton at 8 p.m. today.
Gilmer is in Pool A with North Forney and Wills Point. The Lady Buckeyes will take on North Forney at 2:40 p.m. and Wills Point at 6:40 p.m.
Edgewood, Mabank and Eustace make up Pool B.
■ Tatum meets Pittsburg at 1:30 p.m. today to open play in the Harleton Holiday Tournament. Avinger faces Hull-Daisetta at 3 p.m., followed by Jefferson vs. DeKalb at 4:30 p.m. and Linden-Kildare vs. Harleton at 6 p.m.
■ In Gary today at the new gym, it’s Gary vs. Wells at 9:55 a.m., Broaddus vs. Tenaha at 12:45 p.m., Gary vs. Troup at 3:35 p.m. and Big Sandy vs. Douglass at 7:50 p.m. At the old gym, it’s Broaddus vs. West Rusk at 9:55 a.m., Beckville vs. the Timpson JV at 11:20 a.m., Joaquin vs. Big Sandy at 2:!0 p.m., Alto vs. Timpson at 5 p.m. and Tenaha vs. White Oak at 6:25 p.m.
BROWNSBORO
Participating girls’ teams are Grapeland, Lindale, Sunnyvale, Harmony, Tyler Grace Community, Jacksonville, Van, Mineola, Tyler All Saints, Bullard, Rusk, Grand Saline, John Tyler, Gladewater, Muenster, Aubrey, Kerens, Chapel Hill, Palestine, Grapevine and Brownsboro.
Games will be played in four gyms — high school, junior high, intermediate and old high school.
Today’s first round games in the girls’ bracket include: 8 a.m. — John Tyler vs. Gladewater (HS); Mineola vs. All Saints (old HS); Bullard vs. Rusk (JH); 9:30 a.m. — Sunnyvale vs. Harmony (old HS); Kerens vs. Chapel Hill (JH); 10:45 a.m. — Jacksonville vs. Van (JH); Brownsboro vs. Grand Saline (HS); 12:15 p.m. — Palestine vs. Grapevine (INT); 2 p.m. — Muenster vs. Aubrey (INT).