Saturday’s Homecoming game gave several Wiley College women’s basketball players their first action in a 70-54 loss against Philander Smith College at Alumni Gymnasium.
Along with head coach Lenise Stallings – who made her head coaching debut — Meleanna Williams and Rakeea Mables made their first collegiate start while Passion Burrell, who transferred from Prairie View A&M University, started in her first game with Wiley College. Williams led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points. She added two rebounds, two steals and a block.
Mables posted seven points, five rebounds and two blocks. Kayja Jackson played 22 minutes off the bench in her first college game. She contributed eight points and four rebounds. Kaitlyn Davis, Ashley Daniels and Imari Gary also saw action.
Armonie Lomax led the Lady Wildcats with six rebounds. She added nine points and two assists. Brianna Tolliver assisted on five baskets. She shared the team lead in steals with Williams at two.
“The ladies played hard for our first game of the season,” Stallings said. “There were lots of positive things to take from it, as well as things we will work on to be better next week. It was a great atmosphere to be in. Thank you to the alumni and fans for being there with us.”
Wiley College 0-1 out-shot the Lady Panthers 37 percent (20-for-54) to 36.9 percent (24-65). Philander Smith was stronger on the boards out-rebounding the Lady Wildcats 46-36, including 17-8 on the offensive glass. The Lady Wildcats were outscored 14-6 in second-chance points. They also lost the turnover battle with 25 to Philander Smith’s 20 – being outscored 24-14 in points off turnovers.
The Lady Wildcats led early on baskets by Tolliver and Mables. They only hit two of their next 12 field goal attempts and turned the ball over eight times. Three-pointers by Larena Walker and Amesha Hamlet-Brown gave Philander Smith a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Lady Wildcats trailed by 10 after one.
In the second quarter, Wiley College made five of nine shot attempts but had 10 turnovers. It trailed by double-digits the whole quarter and 39-25 at halftime. Trailing by 17 early in the third quarter, Wiley College made a run. Colby Hughes hit two 3-pointers. Tolliver converted a 3-point play which helped cut the deficit to six.
“We made adjustments at halftime,” Stallings said. “They locked in and made a push. Next week, we need to stay focused the entire game.”
The Lady Panthers scored seven of the next eight points to put their advantage to 12. Wiley College was unable to cut into Philander Smith’s lead in the fourth – only hitting four of 16 shot attempts. It trailed by as many as 21.
The teams will rematch on Saturday for Philander Smith’s Homecoming at 2 p.m.
