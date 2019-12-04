With 13 varsity games today, 14 on Friday and five on Saturday, Spring Hill’s JoAnn Sparks Tournament highlights a busy weekend of events for area high school basketball teams.
The JoAnn Sparks Tournament (boys and girls) will feature games at Spring Hill High School and Junior High and Pine Tree High School today and Friday. All varsity games will be played at Spring Hill High School on Saturday.
The girls will play a true bracket format, with Marshall facing Atlanta at the high school and Sabine meeting Jefferson at the junior high at 10:40 a.m. today to tip things off. Carlisle meets Quitman at 2:40 p.m. at the high school, and host Spring Hill takes on Big Sandy at 4 p.m. at the high school.
Games are set for 10:40 a.m. (high school and junior high) and 2:40 p.m. (high school and junior high) on Friday. On Saturday, games are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. (consolation) at the junior high and 2:40 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. (championship) at the high school.
The JV bracket (all games played at the backcourt at the high school) will feature games at 11 a.m. (John Tyler vs. Pleasant Grove), 12:05 p.m. (Atlanta vs. Chapel Hill), 1:10 p.m. (Jefferson vs. Gladewater) and 2:15 p.m. (Pine Tree vs. Quitman).
The freshman will play at 8 a.m. (Spring Hill vs. Union Grove), 9 a.m. (Pine Tree vs. John Tyler) and 10 a.m. (Spring Hill vs. Chapel Hill) today at the backcourt at the high school.
The boys will play pool play today and Friday to set up Saturday’s schedule
Pool A today has Kilgore vs. Hallsville at 9 a.m. and Texas High vs. Kilgore at noon at Pine Tree and Pleasant Grove vs. Barbers Hill at 1:20 p.m., Hallsville vs. Pleasant Grove at 4 p.m. and Barbers Hill vs. Texas High at 8 p.m. at Spring Hill.
Pool B has Pine Tree vs. Pittsburg at 10:30 a.m. and Pine Tree vs. Temple at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Tree, Spring Hill vs. Willis at noon, Willis vs. Pittsburg at 5:20 p.m. and Spring Hill vs. Temple at 6:40 p.m. at Spring Hill.
Friday’s games will be played at Spring Hill High School and Spring Hill Junior High at 9:20 a.m. and 1:20, 4, 6:40 and 8 p.m.
On Saturday, games are set for 8 a.m. (high school), 9:20 a.m. (high school), 10:40 a.m. (junior high), noon (high school) and the championship at 6:40 p.m. at the high school.
The small school bracket features games at the high school and junior high starting at 8 a.m. today.
Also on tap this weekend in Longview are a 10-team event for girls and an eight-team event for boys with games set for St. Mary’s, Longview Christian School and Christian Heritage Classical School.
For the girls, today’s schedule has Tyler HEAT vs. New Summerfield at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s, Union Hill vs. CHCS at 1 p.m. at Longview Christian School, St. Mary’s vs. Mount Enterprise at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s, Regents vs. the winner of the Tyler HEAT/New Summerfield game at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s, Longview Christian School vs. ETCA at 2:30 p.m. at LCS and Trinity School vs. the winner of Union Hill vs. CHCS game at 4 p.m. at LCS.
For the boys, games are set for 1 p.m. (Longview Christian vs. Union Hill), 2:30 p.m. (Trinity School JV vs. ETCA), 4 p.m. (CHCS vs. Tyler HEAT JV, 5:30 p.m. (Regents vs. St. Mary’s), 5:30 p.m. (winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 1) and 7:30 p.m. (winner of game 3 vs. winner of game 4) at CHCS. Games are also set for 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s and 7:30 p.m. at Longview Christian School.
HUGHES SPRINGS
Hughes Springs will host a tournament for boy and girls, featuring 15 games today and Friday and eight on Saturday at the high school and junior high gymnasiums.
Today’s action for girls has Harleton vs. Elysian Fields (high school) and Harmony vs. White Oak (junior high) at 9 a.m., Lone Oak vs. Hughes Springs (high school) and Elysian Fields vs. Linden-Kildare (junior high) at 11:30 a.m., Hughes Springs vs. Harmony (high school) and Harleton vs. Lone Oak (junior high) at 2 p.m. and Linden-Kildare vs. White Oak (high school) at 4:30 p.m.
For boys, it’s Hughes Springs vs. new Boston (high school) and Winnsboro vs. Atlanta (junior high) at 10:15 a.m., Ore City vs. Hawkins (high school) and Avinger vs. Linden-Kildare (junior high) at 12:45 a.m., Atlanta vs. Hughes Springs (high school) and New Boston vs. Winnsboro (junior high) at 3:15 p.m., Hawkins vs. Avinger (junior high) at 4:30 p.m. and Linden-Kildare vs. Ore City (high school) at 5:45 p.m.
NOTES
Longview and Pine Tree will participate in the Winnsboro Hoopfest this weekend, with the city rivals facing each other at 2:40 p.m. today to open the event ... Longview’s boys will compete in the Midlothian ISD Spring Creek Barbeque Classic this weekend, opening against Lubbock Monterey today at 1:30 p.m. ... Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill will host the Elliott Auto Group Invitational this weekend. Area teams joining the hosts in the event are Carthage, Paul Pewitt, Kilgore, Gilmer, Mount Pleasant and Henderson. Games are set for 10 and 1:30 a.m. and 1, 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m. at two gymnasiums ... The Harmony boys will play at 4:30 p.m. today against TCA in the James Bowie Classic ... Marshall, Van and Lindale are among the teams completing in Van’s Farmers’ Invitational this weekend for boys. Van and Paris tip things off at 9 a.m. today. Marshall is scheduled to play at 10:30 a.m. against Malakoff and 4:30 p.m. against Brownsboro ... Carlisle’s boys and girls will compete in the Cushing Bearkat Invitational this weekend ... The Redwater Tournament is an even for boys and girls. Local teams scheduled to compete are Waskom, Daingerfield and Jefferson (boys) and the Pittsburg girls ... Jefferson meets Daingerfield at 2 p.m. at the high school gym. Waskom faces Maud at 12:30 p.m. at the junior high, and the Pittsburg girls meet the Redwater JV at 12:30 p.m. at the high school ... Gary, Troup, Big Sandy, Tenaha, White Oak, Alto and Beckville are among the girls teams participating in the Gary Tournament starting today. On the boy’s side, it’s Beckville, Gary, Elysian Fields, Henderson, Joaquin, Alto, West Rusk and Big Sandy.