ABILENE — The East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball couldn’t get past the Hardin-Simmons University Cowboys, 82-75. ETBU now sits at 4-2 on the season.
Chris Haynes led the Tigers with 21 points while Landin Brown posted a career-high 20 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double. Aaron Gregg and Logan Blow also reached double-figures with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Kyle Brennon scored 19 points to lead HSU while Steven Quinn (11 points) and Neal Chambliss (10 points) reached double-digits.
The Cowboys outshot ETBU in all offensive categories including field goals (46.8%-43.9%), three-point field goals (33.3%-22.2%) and free throws (77.5%-61.8%). HSU also won the rebounding battle 35-29 and had 26 points coming from their bench while ETBU had 16.
The teams traded buckets, with ETBU going on a 5-0 run (17:48-17:11) that saw a three by Haynes (17:11). The score was 15-13 in ETBU’s favor with 13:08 left to go in the half when the Cowboys suddenly caught fire. A 10-0 run by HSU (12:36-9:24) put them up by eight, 23-15. This would culminate in a 24-7 surge that saw the Cowboys go up 37-22 with under three minutes to play.
The Tigers did claw back to cut the score to 42-34 with Blow converting a buzzer-beater to end the first half.
The Tigers began the second half with momentum in their favor with an 8-2 run (19:42-17:49) to cut the lead to 44-42. HSU once again built a nine-point lead at 62-53 (11:11), on an 18-9 run. Again, it was a strong run that got ETBU to within one, 64-63, with 7:04 to play. Unfortunately, the Tigers were unable to get past HSU as they kept hitting the big shots and increased their lead to 75-68 with 3:52 to play.
Brown scored four of the next six points for the Tigers to trail by one. The Cowboys sealed the victory with seven of the final eight points for the win.