ETBU Sports Information
Up by one, 51-50, midway through the second half, the East Texas Baptist University Tigers men’s basketball team exploded on an 18-0 run to take over the game en route to an 80-64 victory over Sul Ross State University.
Heading into the Thanksgiving break, ETBU is now 3-0.
ETBU was led by a 20-point performance from Charlie Cochran who went 10-of-16 from the floor. Chris Haynes (14 points), Logan Blow (12 points), and Aaron Gregg (11 points, six assists) all recorded double-figures as well.
For the Lobos, Caelyb Kerley was the top scorer with 21 points, which included five three’s. Logan Dixon (15 points) and Julian Paredes (13 points) were the other top scorers for SRSU.
ETBU out shot the Lobos from the field (57.9%-38.6%), which included a dominant 64.3%-27.6% second half performance. ETBU controlled the paint with a 48-24 margin, also. However, SRSU won the points off turnovers (22-18), second chance points (18-6), and bench points (28-23) categories).
For the first half, the teams traded points as the Lobos were ignited by a hot-shooting making 60% of their shots. ETBU grabbed an 18-17 lead following a three from Blow (11:44), but then the Lobos put together eight straight points (11:34-10:01) to grab a 25-18 cushion.
ETBU answered with a 10-3 run (10:01-6:02) to knot the game at 28. ETBU had a pair of double-digit scorers in both Blow and Cochran while Jayden Williams converted five-of-seven from the free throw line. The game was tied at 39 going into halftime as both teams finished shooting 50% from the field.
Haynes ignited an 8-2 run (20:00-17:36) with six of the points as this early momentum would give ETBU a 47-41 lead. Behind nine points combined between Dixon (16:54-15:23) and Kerley (14:02-13:38), the Lobos clawed back to within one at 51-50.
Then, ETBU seized control for good finishing with a 29-14 surge, including 18 straight points (13:14-8:53).
Cochran (12:35-11:19) had six straight points while Jaden Conner pitched in six of his eight total points (10:40, 9:59, 8:53) in the run as ETBU propelled themselves to a 69-50 lead. ETBU’s lead grew to as large as 80-58 following a Gregg three (4:12) before SRSU closed the gap to 80-64 to end the game.
ETBU will have an exhibition game on Thursday, Dec. 3, when they travel to NCAA Division I Gramblin State. Their next NCAA Division III game will be a neutral site contest against Covenant College in Jackson, Miss., on Dec. 8.