After leading the Wiley College women’s basketball team in scoring the last two games, Brianna Tolliver wins Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
On November 11, against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Southern University, Tolliver scored 18 points – hitting five of her nine shot attempts. She added six rebounds, two assists and a steal. She had her most productive game against Langston University on Friday. She scored 24 points while adding eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.
For the week, Tolliver hit 14 of 26 shot attempts (53.8 percent), including six of eight 3-point attempts (75 percent). Through four games, she leads the Lady Wildcats with 15 points per game. Tolliver has hit 46.2 percent of her 3-point attempts – which is second in the Red River Athletic Conference and ranks in the top 50 in the NAIA.
Wiley will visit Prairie View A&M for a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday.
