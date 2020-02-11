After suffering two losses at home last week, the Wiley College men’s basketball team is hoping to get back on track when it visits Paul Quinn College (Texas) on Thursday and the University of the Southwest (N.M.) on Saturday.
Thursday’s game will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s contest will tip at 5 p.m. central standard time. Live video will be available for Saturday’s game.
The Wildcats (8-10, 6-6) fell to No. 6 Louisiana State University-Shreveport 84-73 on February 6 and 94-88 to No. 8 LSU-Alexandria on Saturday which was their third straight loss at home. Wiley College has won its last two road games. It is fifth in the Red River Athletic Conference – trailing Huston-Tillotson by a half-game for fourth and the University of the Southwest by a game for third.
In its first meeting, Wiley College edged Paul Quinn College 76-73 at Alumni Gymnasium on January 9. It out-rebounded the Tigers 51-36 with 20 coming on the offensive end – which led to 26 second chance points. The Wildcats beat the University of the Southwest 79-69 on January 11. They held the Mustangs to a 41.4 shooting percentage and only allowed them to make two of 17 three-point attempts. Wiley College out-rebounded the University of the Southwest 44-33.
Paul Quinn College (5-21, 3-9) is on a five-game losing streak with the last three games being decided by less than 10 points. The Wildcats will look to contain Spencer McElway who was a block shy of a triple double with 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocks.
Southwest (12-10, 7-5) has won two of the last three games to hold third place in the Red River Athletic Conference standings. It will face Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Thursday. Wiley College will look to limit Tyler Watkins, who scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds on January 11.