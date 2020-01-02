Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will play its first game of 2020 at 25th-ranked Dillard University (La.) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The game will conclude Wiley College’s non-conference schedule.
It will be the first time the Wildcats have met the Bleu Devils since the 2014-15 season when each team won on its home court. The overall series is tied at five with four of the last five going to the Wildcats.
This will be Wiley College’s first game since playing an exhibition game at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Sam Houston State University on Dec. 15. It enters the game ranked in the top half of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I in steals per game (10.3), offensive rebounds per game (13.8), opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (32.2), assists per game (15.1), blocks per game (2.9), 3-point field goals made per game (8.8) and rebounds per game (39).
Taylan Grogan ranks second in the country with 4.4 three-pointers made per game. He is third in the nation with 26.3 points per game. Travious Grubbs is 11th in the NAIA with 2.6 steals per game. Jamir Cheek has climbed to 33rd in assists per game (4.2). Devin Ellis sits at 34th with 1.1 blocks per game.
The Bleu Devils (9-6) are coming off a pair of losses to William Carey University (Miss.), which snapped a four-game winning streak. They are 7-3 at home.
Tyrell Alcorn leads the team with 16.4 points per game. He is second in the NAIA with 58 three-pointers. He averages 4.1 per game which is fifth in the country. Malik Amos has the seventh-best free throw percentage (88.7). Elijah Moore is 10th in the country with 41 3-pointers. Jamerson Roberts is the top rebounder with 6.6 per game. He ranks 15th in the NAIA with 15 blocks.
Dillard leads the country with 323 assists and is third with 21.5 assists per game. The Bleu Devils are third with 169 three-pointers – averaging 11.3 per game – which is ninth in the NAIA. They are fourth in total points at 1,355 – an average of 90.3 points per game – which ranks 13th in the NAIA.
Dillard is fifth with 650 rebounds for an average of 43.3 per game – which is 13th in the NAIA.
After Saturday’s game, the Wildcats (3-5) will resume Red River Athletic Conference play on Jan. 9 against Paul Quinn College at Alumni Gymnasium.