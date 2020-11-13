Wiley college Sports Information
The Wiley College head women’s basketball coach position is open.
Lenise Stallings resigned after one season. The Lady Wildcats finished 14-13 and 11-7 in Red River Athletic Conference play – which was fourth in the conference. They advanced to the conference semifinals.
Wiley College is expected to return 11 players including Red River Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year Kyani Moore. Stallings added six recruits – three freshmen and three transfers.
The Lady Wildcats are looking to return to being a national powerhouse. They made three straight NAIA Tournament appearances from 2013-2015 and advanced to the Fab Four in 2014.
People interested in applying should email their cover letter, resume and other relevant materials to Interim Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Kerl Nathaniel at knathaniel@wileyc.edu.