The Wiley College women’s basketball team looks to bounce back from its season-opening loss when it rematches with Philander Smith College at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Little Rock, Arkansas.
This will be the Lady Wildcats’ first visit to Philander Smith since November 21, 2017. In last week’s matchup, they fell 70-54 at Alumni Gymnasium. Wiley College shot a higher percentage from the field at 37 percent to 36.9 percent. It gave the Lady Panthers too many extra opportunities allowing 17 offensive rebounds and committing 25 turnovers. It was outscored 14-6 in second-chance points and 24-14 in points off turnovers.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Meleanna Williams, who scored 12 points and added two steals, two rebounds and a blocked shot. She was one of seven Lady Wildcats which made their debuts. Kayja Jackson scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench.
In the rematch, Wiley College will look to contain Ciara Pettis and Terralyn Dominick who tallied 18 and 15 points, respectively. Pettis added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Dominick contributed four assists, three steals and two rebounds.
After the November 2 game, Philander Smith crushed Jarvis Christian College 90-66 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Saturday’s game will mark the 14th meeting between the two programs and seventh on the road. Wiley College leads the overall series 8-5 but momentum favors the Lady Panthers who have won the last three.
After this game, the Lady Wildcats will travel to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Southern University (La.) on Monday. It will return home on November 14 to host former Red River Athletic Conference school Langston University (Okla.).
