Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s basketball team gave No. 6 Louisiana State University-Shreveport all it had, but fell short in an 84-73 loss on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (8-9, 6-5) remain tied for fourth in the conference standings with the University of the Southwest. They are still a half-game behind Huston-Tillotson for third.
Wiley College was out-shot 47.5 to 40 percent and 50 to 31.3 percent from three-point range. It lost the battle of the boards 40-31 and was edged 14-13 in second chance points. The Wildcats won the turnover battle forcing the Pilots into 24 while committing 21. They outscored LSU-Shreveport 26-18 in points off turnovers.
“We played hard and just came up short,” head coach Chase Campbell said. “We got to be better down the stretch and we have to keep being competitive. We will be ready for Saturday.”
Five Wildcats scored in double figures led by Taylan Grogan’s 23. Stephen Taylor followed with 12. Devin Ellis tallied 11 while adding five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jerrell Doorbal recorded his second game in double figures with 10. He contributed four rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal. Jamir Cheek notched 10 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Wiley College led most of the first half, holding as high as a five-point lead. With 11 minutes left, it missed five straight shots which allowed LSU-Shreveport to storm back and take a seven-point lead. Doorbal scored six points to cut the margin to one. LSU-Shreveport hit a 3-pointer to put Wiley College behind by four.
It trailed by as many as 12 in the second half. Grogan hit a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run which cut the margin to two. Travious Grubbs got a block and passed to Jamir Cheek who laid it in. Cheek got a steal and passed to Grogan, who scored while being fouled.
“I’m proud of how our men battled,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs.
“We didn’t get the outcome we wanted but we pushed LSU-Shreveport. I’m looking forward to seeing how we compete against another top 10 school in LSU-Alexandria on Saturday.”
Every time Wiley College drew within one score, LSU-Shreveport had an answer. The Wildcats will host No. 8 LSU-Alexandria at 4 p.m. today.