ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Wiley College men’s basketball team pushed 12th-ranked Louisiana State University-Alexandria to the brink but needed one more shot to fall in an 82-81 loss on Saturday in a Red River Athletic Conference game.
“My guys played hard and didn’t back down,” head coach Chase Campbell said. “We don’t care who or where we play, we are going to show up and fight.”
The Wildcats (3-5, 1-2) were slightly outshot 40.6 percent to 39.2 percent. They outrebounded the Generals 46-44, including 21-19 on the offensive end. Wiley College outscored LSU-Alexandria 18-11 in second chance points.
In the first half, Wiley College led by as many as six points. With the Red River Athletic Conference leading scorer, Taylan Grogan struggling from the field, Travious Grubbs and Stephen Taylor paced the Wildcats. Grubbs made all five shots, including two 3-pointers for 12 points in the first half. He would finish the game with a career-high of 22. Taylor went five-for-nine from the field, including three of six from 3-point territory for 13 points in the first half.
“It’s a team game,” Campbell said. “Guys stepped up and did what I know they could do.”
The Wildcats were unable to make a bucket in the last five minutes of the first half which allowed the Generals to capture a one-point halftime lead.
Wiley College fell behind by seven with 14:27 left in the game. Baskets by Gregory Gallon, Devin Ellis and Grogan tied the game at 52. Holding a one-point lead, LSU-Alexandria hit two 3-pointers and had a 3-point play to increase its advantage to 10 with 6:58 left.
Two fouls by the Generals gave Wiley College four free throws. Grubbs made two shots to cut the margin to two. Ellis scored off a pass from Jamir Cheek and was fouled. He made the free throw to pull the Wildcats within one with 35 seconds left. They had a chance to retake the lead in the final seconds but their shot was off the rim.
After a challenging first half, Grogan scored 16 points in the second half to finish with 19. He contributed six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Ellis also reached double figures with 10 points. Devlon Noble recorded career-highs with seven points and 14 rebounds. Cheek recorded a season-high nine assists.
Wiley College will travel to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Sam Houston State University on Sunday for an exhibition game at 4:30 p.m.
