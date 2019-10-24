Wiley College Sports Information
The 22nd-ranked Wiley College men’s basketball team will travel to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Southern University (La.) for an exhibition game at 5 p.m. today.
The Wildcats and Jaguars will meet for the third straight season and the 28th time overall. Wiley College, which officially opens the season Nov. 2 against Philander Smith College, has only won three meetings against Southern – its last victory coming during the 1968-69 season.
The teams first met in 1948-49 with the Wildcats suffering a 60-53 loss. The Wildcats are coming off a historic season where they advanced to the second round of the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship for the first time since 1970. The Jaguars went 7-24.
Wiley College enters its first season under head coach Chase Campbell. It scrimmaged Panola College on Oct. 1. Five players return from last season’s team. Travious Grubbs is the only returning starter. He averaged 5.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Taylan Grogan played in 28 games and made seven starts. He put up 8.3 points, 3.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Stephen Taylor averaged 15.7 minutes off the bench.
The Wildcats brought back reserves Jerrell Doorbal and Devlon Noble. They bring in seven newcomers with five transfers and two freshmen.
For the first time since 2007-08, the Wildcats will begin the season ranked, as they finished 22nd in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 poll. The Red River Athletic Conference basketball coaches picked the Wildcats to finish third.
Follow the Wildcats: Twitter: @WileyAthletics & /WileyCMBB; Facebook: /WileyAthletics & /WileyMBB; Instagram: @wileycollegeathletics & @wileymbb; YouTube: /c/Wiley Wildcats