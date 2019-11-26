Wiley college Sports Information
The 22nd-ranked Wiley College men’s basketball team grabbed the lead at the end of the first half but was unable to maintain it in the second half of a 77-73 loss to Langston University (Okla.) on Tuesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (2-3) trailed most of the first half. Travious Grubbs got a bucket with 7:49 left to spark a 14-point run. Taylan Grogan scored and was fouled. He hit the free throw to cut the deficit to three. Grogan rebounded a missed shot and took the ball all the way for a layup to give the Wildcats their first lead. He extended it with a 3-pointer. A basket by Jamir Cheek put Wiley College up by six. It led 36-31 at halftime.
In the second half, Wiley College was unable to build on its advantage. It missed three of its first five shots while Langston hit five of eight field goal attempts to regain the lead. The Wildcats regained the lead twice. Grogan scored off a pass from Grubbs and Stephen Taylor hit a three-pointer to give the Wildcats a five-point lead with 12:57 left in the game.
They missed their next five shots which allowed the Lions to take a two-point lead with 9:56 left. The lead changed hands twice. Dunks by Devin Ellis and Jerrell Doorbal gave Wiley College a three-point edge. Langston answered with a 3-pointer and scored off a turnover to regain the lead. Doorbal tied the game with a second-chance bucket. The Lions took the lead for good at the foul line with 5:15 remaining.
The Wildcats outshot the Lions 41.3 to 39.7 percent but gave away 28 points off of 26 turnovers. They only mustered seven off of 17 Langston turnovers. Wiley College was less efficient at the charity stripe, converting 13 of 20 attempts while the Lions were good on 16 of 20 attempts.
The Wildcats’ bench was outscored 13-10.
“We’ve got to maintain a high level of play the entire game,” head coach Chase Campbell said.
Taylan Grogan led all scorers with 28 points – scoring 20 in the first half. He hit four 3-pointers and added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Ellis tallied 13 points with four rebounds and four blocks. Grubbs recorded his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also contributed five assists, a steal and a block.
Wiley College will not play until it opens Red River Athletic Conference play against first-year program Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Dec. 7.