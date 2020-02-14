Wiley College Sports Information
DALLAS – The Wiley College men’s basketball team missed key shots and free throws in a 77-75 loss against Paul Quinn College on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference game.
The loss ends a two-game road winning streak. The Wildcats remain in fifth place and are a half game behind Huston-Tillotson for fourth.
Wiley College (8-11, 6-7) outshot Paul Quinn College from 3-point territory – hitting nine of 21 attempts compared to 3-for-14 for the Tigers. Inside the 3-point line, Wiley College only swished 12 of 39 shots (30.8 percent). Paul Quinn made 23 of 41 shot attempts in two-point range and shot 47.3 percent for the game. The Wildcats hit more free throws with 24 to the Tigers 22. They shot a lower percentage as they missed 15 attempts.
“We didn’t have our best shooting night,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of Student Affairs. “We have to put this one behind us and get ready for Saturday.”
Taylan Grogan led all scorers with 25 points. He shot 7-for-15 from the field. Four of his made field goals were from 3-point territory. Grogan contributed two steals, a rebound, block and an assist. Travious Grubbs followed with 17 points and five rebounds. Devin Ellis added 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Wildcats hit eight of 14 three-point attempts in the first half. Defensively, they forced 10 turnovers with six being the result of steals. Wiley College went on a 9-2 run – taking a nine-point lead with 3-pointers by Stephen Taylor and Grogan and Grubbs scoring an and-one. It led by as many as 12.
The Wildcats didn’t make another field goal for the last three-and-a half minutes. This allowed Paul Quinn to close the half on an 11-2 run – trimming Wiley College’s advantage to three.
In the second half, the Wildcats only made one of seven 3-point attempts and missed eight free throws. It turned the ball over nine times after only committing three in the first half. Wiley College maintained its lead for less than five minutes.
Two missed shots and two turnovers allowed the Tigers to take their first lead.
DevlonNoble and Ellis briefly returned the lead to the Wildcats. Three turnovers allowed Paul Quinn to go on a seven-point run and it didn’t give up the lead.
Wiley College will continue its road trip today at the University of the Southwest, which beat Texas A&M University-Texarkana 75-65 in overtime, giving them a two-game lead over the Wildcats for third in the conference.