Wiley College Sports Information
TYLER — Taylan Grogan scored 37 points but it wasn’t enough as Wiley College fell 93-84 to Texas College on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium.
Grogan hit 14 shots with most of them in the paint. He converted seven of nine free throws to record his fourth game of 30 or more points. Grogan added seven assists, three rebounds and a steal. Devlon Noble followed with a career-high 16 points. He shared the team lead in rebounds with Devin Ellis at eight. He turned away one shot. Travious Grubbs and Stephen Taylor each contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Wildcats (6-8, 4-4) hit 41 percent of their shots but went 3-for-20 from 3-point territory. They allowed Texas College to shoot 44.6 percent and hit eight 3-pointers. The Steers were more efficient from the charity stripe as they hit 76 percent of their free throws while Wiley College only made 62.5 percent.
The battle of the boards went in favor of Wiley College, which grabbed 52 to Texas College’s 43. The Wildcats had 21 offensive rebounds which led to 20 points. Wiley College’s bench only contributed two points while Texas College’s reserves put up 29.
In the first half, the Wildcats led by as many as eight. They only hit three of their next 12 shots, which allowed Texas College to gain the lead. Wiley College was unable to retake the lead as it trailed by six at halftime.
Wiley College rallied to tie the game at 51 in the second half. Noble sparked the offense with three baskets. Turnovers and missed shots allowed the Steers to up their advantage to seven. The Wildcats were unable to gain momentum as Texas College pushed its lead to 15.
“We need to go back to the drawing board,” head coach Chase Campbell said. “We will be ready for Saturday.”
The loss drops the Wildcats to fifth in the Red River Athletic Conference. It leads Texas A&M University-Texarkana by a game. The Wildcats will continue their road trip today with a 4 p.m. tip against Jarvis Christian College.