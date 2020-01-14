Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will look to make the most of the final games of its homestand as it hosts Huston-Tillotson at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Our Lady of the Lake University at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Both games will have live video for $7.95 and live statistics for no charge. The Wildcats look to continue their dominance against both teams at Alumni Gymnasium – winning the last 11 home games against the Rams and the last four against the Saints.
Wiley College (5-6, 3-2) won consecutive games last week for the first time since opening the season with two wins. It edged Paul Quinn College 76-73. Four players finished in double figures led by Taylan Grogan’s 19. Devin Ellis equaled his career-high with 17 points and set a new personal best with 15 rebounds. Adrian Dick matched his career-best with 11 points. On Saturday, it defeated the University of the Southwest 79-69. Grogan scored 27 points with 15 coming in the second half. He hit five 3-pointers in the second half and seven for the game. Travious Grubbs followed with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Ellis recorded his second double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats enter the week ranked in the Top 10 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with 14.3 offensive rebounds and 10.6 steals per game. Grogan is second in the country with 4.4 three-pointers made per game and third with 26.6 points per game. He leads the conference in both categories. Grubbs is 12th in the NAIA with 2.6 steals per game. Last week’s victories move the Wildcats to 1.5 games behind Huston-Tillotson and Louisiana State University-Shreveport for second in the Red River Athletic Conference.
The Rams (6-9, 5-1) are coming off an upset victory over No. 6 LSU-Shreveport. They are in their seventh season under Thomas Henderson. Aloysius James leads the team with 19.1 points per game and 22 steals. James Jenkins is the leading rebounder with 10.5 per game. Medarius Roberts leads the Rams with 63 assists.
The Saints (4-12, 0-6) have lost eight of their last 10, including all six Red River Athletic Conference games. They are in their second season under Chris Dial. Jared Embry leads the team with 14.4 points per contest. Michael Saladin, who has played in 11 games is averaging 15.3 points per game. Ruben Monzon is the top rebounder with 6.6 per game. Tyler Giron leads the Saints with 33 assists and shares the team lead with Monzon with 16 steals.
After Saturday’s game, the Wildcats will travel to Texas College on Jan. 23 and Jarvis Christian College on Jan. 25.