The 22nd-ranked Wiley College men’s basketball team returns home tonight to face former Red River Athletic Conference program Langston University (Okla.) at 7 p.m.
Live video will be available for $7.95. Live statistics will be available for no charge. This will be the first time the schools have played since Langston joined the Sooner Athletic Conference in 2018. Tuesday’s game will be the 39th meeting. Wiley College holds a slight edge 20-18 and is 9-6 at Alumni Gymnasium. The schools first started playing each other during the 1948-49 season.
Both programs have changed a lot since their last meeting in the first round of the 2018 Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament. Stephen Taylor and Devlon Noble are the only players with previous playing experience against Langston. Ryan Scales, who is the team’s leading scorer with 15.4 points per game is the only Lion to have played against Wiley College, which is in their first season under head coach Chase Campbell. Langston is in its first season under Phillip Stitt after Stan Holt departed for Oklahoma City University.
The Wildcats (2-2) are coming off an overtime loss against Xavier University on Wednesday and an exhibition game against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program the University of Texas-San Antonio on Friday. They enter Tuesday’s game, ranked sixth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and lead the Red River Athletic Conference with 12.3 steals per game. Travious Grubbs is leading the country with 3.75 steals per game.
Taylan Grogan hit three clutch 3-pointers in Wednesday’s game against Xavier. He ranks second in the NAIA with 28.3 points and 4.5 three-pointers made per game. Devin Ellis, who has started the last three games, ranks 15th in the nation with 2.5 steals per game and in the top 30 with 8.3 rebounds per game.
Wiley College also ranks in the top half of the NAIA in opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (31.1), assists per game (16), 3-pointers made per game (8.8) and turnover margin (1.5).
The Lions (6-2) are coming off a 102-89 victory over No. 13 University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. Scales hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points. Latarius Lloyd followed with 20 points- hitting four 3-pointers. David Hunt II led the team with nine rebounds.
Langston is 21st in the NAIA in rebounds allowed (32.8). It ranks in the top half in free throw percentage (71.9), steals (60), total points (609), field goal percentage (47), 3-point field goal percentage (35.9) and points allowed per game (74.4). John Godwin ranks 32nd in the NAIA with 21 3-pointers.
The Wildcats will open Red River Athletic Conference play against first-year program Texas A&M University-Texarkana.