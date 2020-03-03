Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s basketball team will begin its quest for a Red River Athletic Conference Tournament title against Huston-Tillotson in the first round of the 2020 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Red River Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament at 5:30 p.m. today at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana.
The Wildcats (12-12, 10-8) will be making their 18th RRAC Tournament appearance. Wiley College earned the fourth seed after finishing the regular season with four straight victories.
They are looking for their third tournament title after winning in 2007 and 2014.
Wiley College won the regular season series against the Rams for the first time since 2015-16 with a 92-58 victory at home and a 75-60 win on the road. It held Huston-Tillotson to 33.9 and 28.2 shooting percentages.
“It’s always a challenge to beat someone three times,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “Huston-Tillotson is fighting to extend its season just like we are. I’m confident that our men are prepared for the task and will execute the game plan.”
The Rams (9-19, 8-10) have lost eight of their last 10 games. Their only victories during that stretch were against Paul Quinn College on Feb. 1 and Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Feb. 22.
Aloysius James leads the Rams in scoring with 19 points per game. James Jenkins is the conference leader with 10.3 rebounds per game. James scored 16 points in the Feb. 22 game, adding seven assists and five rebounds. Jenkins was limited to 19 minutes as he fouled out with five rebounds and two blocks.
If the Wildcats win they will likely face the regular season conference champion Louisiana State University-Alexandria in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. However, if No. 6 seed Texas A&M-Texarkana upsets No. 3 seed University of the Southwest, Wiley College face No. 2 seed LSU-Shreveport at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The championship will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WOMEN
The Wiley College women’s basketball team tips off the 2020 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Red River Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament today with Huston-Tillotson in the first round. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
This will be the 33rd meeting between Wiley College and Huston-Tillotson and second in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. The Lady Wildcats beat the Lady Rams in the first round of the 2007 tournament. Wiley College owns a 17-15 advantage in the all-time series after winning 63-61 at home on Jan. 16 and falling 87-85 in overtime on the road on Feb. 20.
“This is going to be a battle,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “Both games went down to the wire. Both teams are fighting to extend their season. I’m hoping our women will come out focused and execute on Thursday.”
The Lady Wildcats (13-12, 11-7) are making 15th appearance in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. They earned the fourth seed. They are 8-13 in the conference tournament and have lost seven of their last eight.
The Lady Wildcats are seeking their first tournament title since 2013.
It enters the tournament on a two-game winning streak after winning its final home games against Texas College and Jarvis Christian College, which gave the Lady Wildcats a winning record at the end of the regular season for the first time since 2016-17 when it was 21-6.
The Lady Rams (13-11, 10-8) have won two of their last three games.
Traeli Calhoun leads the Lady Rams with 13.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. She scored 19 points and grabbed 22 rebounds against Wiley College in the February 20 game. Kryshona Carter scored 15 points and stole the ball five times.
If the Lady Wildcats prevail, they will likely face the regular season champion Our Lady of the Lake University in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday. If No. 6 seed Jarvis Christian College upsets No. 3 seed Louisiana State University-Alexandria, Wiley College will face No. 2 seed LSU-Shreveport at 3 p.m.
The championship will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday.