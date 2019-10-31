Wiley College Sports Information
The 22nd-ranked Wiley College men’s basketball team will begin its first season under head coach Chase Campbell at 4 p.m. Saturday against Philander Smith College at Alumni Gymnasium during Wiley College 2019 Homecoming.
Live statistics will be available at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule. This will be the 22nd meeting between the Panthers and Wildcats in a series that began in 1966-67. Wiley College leads the series 15-6 after picking up two victories last season.
The Wildcats begin the season ranked in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason poll for the first time since 2007-08. They are coming off a 24-7 season – which ended with advancing to the second round of the NAIA Tournament for the first time since 1970.
This year’s team consists of five seniors (Jerrell Doorbal, Taylan Grogan, Travious Grubbs, Devlon Noble), five juniors (Jamir Cheek, Adrian Dick, Devin Ellis, Paul Eromosele, Rakym Felder), and two freshmen (Gregory Gallon, Miles Haley).
Philander Smith is coming off a 12-18 season. It finished 8-6 in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and was defeated in the first round of the tournament by Xavier (La.). Seven return from last season’s team. Dejalin Austin is the leading returning scorer and rebounder with 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Panthers enter their fourth season under Todd Day.
Campbell succeeded Jay Smith, who won Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. His staff includes assistant coach Dee Frazier, former Wildcat Ashton DeMurrell, student assistant coaches Jeffery Jones and Traylin Prejean, who wrapped up his playing career last season. Before Wiley College, Frazier was a video coordinator at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Arkansas University-Little Rock.
Grogan is the leading returner after averaging 8.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game last season. In the October 25 exhibition game at NCAA Division I school Southern University, he scored 18 points – hitting three of six from 3-point territory. Travious Grubbs is the lone returning starter. He was one of the Wildcats top defenders.
Wiley College lost most of its production from last season with seven departing. Seven join the team with five transfers and two freshmen.
After Saturday’s game, the Wildcats and Panthers will rematch on Nov. 9 in Little Rock, Arkansas, which will begin a six-game road trip for the Wiley College.
Follow the Wildcats: Twitter: @WileyAthletics & /WileyCMBB; Facebook: /WileyAthletics & /WileyMBB; Instagram: @wileycollegeathletics & @wileymbb; YouTube: /c/Wiley Wildcats