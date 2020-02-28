Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College men’s basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit to defeat Texas College 82-79 on Thursday in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (11-12, 9-8) tie their season’s longest winning streak with their third straight. The win secures the fourth seed in the 2020 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.
Jamir Cheek scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his second double-double. He also recorded a career-best nine assists which left him one short of a triple-double.
“Every game he has what it takes to get a double-double or a triple-double,” said assistant coach Ashton DeMurrell, who led the team in place of head coach Chase Campbell. “I think at times he’s held himself back. Since I’ve been leading the team, I’ve wanted him to push the ball and play with more confidence. That’s what we’ve been doing in practice. I wanted him to be a leader on the floor. He did that tonight.”
Travious Grubbs followed with 12 points, five rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist. Devin Ellis added 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Jerrell Doorbal recorded double figures for the fifth time this season with 11 points while contributing seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist.
Wiley College out-shot Texas College 42.6 percent to 39.1. It out-rebounded the Steers 50-39 and 18-10 on the offensive glass – which led to 12 second chance points. The Wildcats edged Texas College in the turnover battle forcing 17 and giving up 16. They took advantage of their takeaways, scoring 19 points.
The Wildcats trailed nearly the entire first half. They only shot 36 percent from the field and committed 10 turnovers. Wiley College trailed by as many as 19.
It closed the first half on a 9-2 run to pull within six. Three pointers by Ellis and Cheek helped close the gap.
Texas College (12-17, 5-12) quickly brought its lead back to double digits early in the second half. A bucket by Ellis sparked a 10-0 run to bring the Wildcats within two. Doorbal hit two field goals, Miles Haley and Cheek added baskets. Cheek gave the Wiley College its first lead since the beginning of the game when he scored off a pass from Adrian Dick.
“We had more energy and focus in the second half,” DeMurrell said. “I told them that Texas College was playing harder than them and we needed to match their energy and be more aggressive. We did that and were able to turn the game around.”
The lead changed hands five times. Cheek found Stephen Taylor, who drained a 3-pointer with less than five minutes remaining, giving the Wildcats the lead for good. A 3-pointer by Dick and a layup by Cheek gave Wiley College its largest lead at eight. Texas College hit a couple of threes to cut the lead to three. It pulled within one on a 3-point play with just over a minute remaining.
The Steers had a chance to take the lead but Christian Bryant committed an offensive foul with 26 seconds left.
“Our men showed great resiliency tonight,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “They had great teamwork and were able to pull off an impressive victory.”
The Wildcats will close out the regular season at 4 p.m. today against Jarvis Christian College. The Bulldogs lost 61-49 to Texas A&M University-Texarkana – which holds the final spot for the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.
Follow the Wildcats: Twitter: @WileyAthletics&/WileyCMBB; Facebook: /WileyAthletics&/WileyMBB; Instagram: @wileycollegeathletics&@wileymbb; YouTube: /c/Wiley Wildcats